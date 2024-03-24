Say cheese! This bestselling Crest Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is $30 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Smile! Your solution to Hollywood teeth is just a click away. If you’ve been thinking of amping up the wattage on those gnashers, now’s the time: The bestselling Crest 3D Whitestrips kit is currently just $30 thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Scroll for the details — along with another excellent option for at-home whitening, also on sale.

Why is this a good deal?

If you're someone who keeps an eye out for these babies to go on sale (like we do), you know they're hardly ever discounted unless it's a big savings event like this one. So now's the time to buy: You can't beat a respected brand like Crest when it comes to at-home whitening.

Why do I need this?

The pack comes with 22 treatments, with one upper and one lower strip for each sesh. With the new "advanced seal technology," these strips no longer slip, so you can drink water — and even talk — while using them. Just peel a strip off, apply it over your teeth, leave it for about 30-45 minutes and voila! You'll start to notice a whiter smile in as little as three days, with the full effect taking place in about 20. You'll also get four treatments' worth of 1 Hour Express strips to use on days when you want same-day brightness.

Crest Whitestrips are on sale, so stock up! (Getty)

What reviewers say:

"They actually work, y'all!" exclaimed one shopper. "I can hardly believe my own eyes! I'm sold! I just saved $250 for professional teeth bleaching."

"I've never seen my teeth this white before!" one shocked reviewer wrote. "I've tried using other whitening pens which will sting and burn my gums. This whitening strip doesn't hurt my gums... It's so easy to put on and remove."

"Once I confirmed that my dentist does approve this kit, I had to buy it and try it," one final fan wrote. "I had so many years of tea staining my teeth. I can tell a huge difference after using these."

While some shoppers pointed out that it left their teeth feeling sensitive for a few minutes, they noted that duration pales in comparison to other whitening treatments.

Want an extra whitening boost? Check out this Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light kit:

