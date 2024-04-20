Savor, Cask & Cork, Glorias among this week's health inspections

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Chop Chop Rice Co.-Mobile, 2818 Wolflin Ave.

Golden Rose Tea Room, 3314 Olsen Blvd.

Hero Nutrition, 1911 4th Ave., Canyon.

Jazmin Burritos-Mobile, 3510 N.E. 24th Ave,

Kathys Kitchen, 4517 State Highway 136.

Local Boys Jerky-Mobile, 210 W. Mobley St.

Paw Ds Place Catering, 3609 S.W. 45th Ave.

Transformation Park-Mobile, 2500 S.W. 8th Ave.

Watley Learning Center, 1208 N.W. 13th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Compassions Gate, 503 E. Willow Creek Drive.

Delightful Nutrition, 3009 E. Amarillo Blvd., Space 200.

Donut Stop, 1602 S. Grand St.

Fat Boys BBQ Catering, 103 N. 23rd St., Canyon.

Head Hunters Shop #2, 712 E. Amarillo Blvd.

LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 9305 E. I-40.

McAlisters Deli, 8605 S.W. 34th Ave.

No Boundaries, 904 N. Grand St.

Petro Stopping Centers Fuel Island, 8500 E. I-40.

Roasters Coffee & Tea, 1818 S. Georgia St.

Texas Premier Childcare, 2455 E. I-40.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) AC West Campus Hagy Center For Young Children, 1301 Streit Dr. No sanitizer bucket prepared. COS. Utensils must be stored inverted so that only handles are touched. Correct by 07/16.

(A/93) Buenos Dias, 1202 23rd St., Canyon. Raw chicken stored above thawing, raw ground beef in cooler; raw chorizo stored next to fresh vegetables, cheese and ham. COS. No quaternary sanitizer test strips. Correct by 04/20. Heavy grease and dust build-up on vent hood; light bulb in vent hood burned out; ceiling area around AC vent in need of repair; water damage on wall between bathrooms and kitchen three-compartment sink (repeat violation). Correct by 07/09.

(B/84) Cask & Cork, 5461 McKenna Square, Unit 101. Pickles requiring refrigeration after opening stored on top of salad dressing cooler at improper temperature; no sanitizer buckets prepared; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; several containers of prepared and packaged food stored on floor in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and dry storage area; laundered linens stored in employee restroom (repeat violation). COS. Consumer advisory needed on food dishes on menu that may be consumed raw or undercooked; sanitizer test strips needed; biofilm on diffuser of bar gun in downstairs bar (repeat violation); tape used to hold gasket from door in kitchen cooler (repeat violation); Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of customers. Correct by 04/26. Large gap under exit door of kitchen must be sealed. Correct by 07/15.

(A/91) Chop Chop Rice Co., 2818 Woflin Ave. Cut mushrooms and zucchini stored at improper temperatures; employee items must be stored in a designated area; several uncovered containers of cooked chicken in walk-in cooler; scoop for cooked meat and chicken sitting out at ambient temperature. COS. Invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 04/18. Grease build-up on shelf above flat grill facing away from register; heavy rust on bottom shelf of table in prep area; heavy food debris and grease build up on area behind grill; food debris and grease build up on walk-in cooler floor. Correct by 08/10.

(A/98) Corn Express, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd. Food Handler Certification needed. Correct by 04/22.

(A/95) Corn Express-Mobile, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd. Pre-packaged mango not labeled and cannot be sold; any sauces and spices must be labeled if taken out of original containers. COS. Remove or cover lights to prevent breakage and glass contamination. Correct by 04/22.

(A/93) Dollar Tree #2684, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. No food handlers on site (Manager on duty could not verify if employees that handle food have current food handler certificates). Correct by 04/22. Garage delivery door off rail leaving large gap open to outside of building; heavy ice crystals inside several frozen food items showing signs food was thawed and re-frozen; dust, food debris and mold beginning to grow on shelves in soda coolers and shelves with product; floor breaking in far south aisle; no ceiling above three-compartment sink, hand sink or mop sink in the back stock area; covered trash cans needed in both bathrooms. Correct by 07/11.

(A/92) Dong Phuong, 2218 E. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs out of refrigeration at improper temperature; old raw pork box being re-used as container for cooked pork. COS. Baluts at improper temperature. Correct by 04/14. Carrots and uncovered pots of broths stored on floor; crates of fresh produce stored under hand sinks; bulk meats thawing in three-compartment sink and wrapped package torn. Correct by 07/10.

(A/91) Elmos Drive In, 2618 S.W. 3rd Ave. Household pesticide in the establishment; food handler washed hands at three-compartment sink; black dial thermometer out of calibration; dispensing utensils must be stored in food with handles above food. COS. Two upright freezers must be replaced with commercial units (repeat violation). Correct by 07/15

(A/97) Exceptional Health Care Amarillo, 2101 S. Coulter St. Lettuce with expired date mark. COS. Invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 04/26.

(A/92) Faith City Mission, 600 N. Tyler St. Several dented cans on can rack; disinfectant not labeled; wiping cloths left out of sanitizer on food contact surface; spatulas and other utensils stored between table and wall (repeat violation). COS.

(A/98) Fat Boys BBQ, 103 N. 2nd St., Canyon. Pickle buckets stored on ground in walk-in cooler; dishes towel dried before storing. COS.

(B/80) Glorias Restaurant, 1300 S. Grand St. Raw shrimp stored behind cooked shrimp and other cooked foods on top of rail of reach-in cooler; chlorine sanitizer in bucket under microwave too weak; soiled utensils stored near cooking area in water at improper temperature. COS. Several expired food handler certificates posted in establishment; consumer advisory needed on food dishes on menu that may be consumed raw or undercooked; digital probe thermometer needs calibrating; black dicer block broken and no longer easily cleanable; can opener near glass walk-in doors heavily rusted; boxes of tomatoes in walk-in cooler stored under leaking condensation line; shellstock tags must remain in the batch in original container until entire container has been served; Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of customers. Correct by 04/22. Heavily rusted shelves in walk-in cooler; wall near ice machine and walk-in cooler not sealed or finished has exposed fiberglass insulation next to equipment containing food. Correct by 07/10.

(B/86) House of Donuts, 1615 N. Grand St. Kolaches and sandwiches with egg at improper temperatures for unknown length of time. Correct by 04/18. No date marking on opened sausages in reach-in refrigerator; no soap at hand sink near back door; pegboard over three-compartment sink no longer durable, smooth and easily cleanable. Correct by 04/25. Live roach in three-compartment sink (repeat violation); wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; cocoa, cooking grease and container of bacon uncovered in kitchen and cooking area; heavy carbon build-up in oven; coated, covered or shatter-proof bulbs needed in dry storage room. Correct by 07/14.

(A/96) Hudson House Canyon, 3210 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon. Employee items must be stored in a designated area. COS. No chlorine test strips. Correct by 04/25. Large chunks missing from floors near dishwasher; paint peeling on walls behind three-compartment sink. Correct by 07/15.

(A/96) Jazmin Burritos, 3510 N.E. 24th Ave. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in reach-in refrigerator. COS. Missing floor tiles under three-compartment sink (repeat violation). Correct by 07/15.

(A/95) Kolee Ds Corner Café, 3701 Plains Blvd. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in small reach-in cooler; cooked beef stored in can in freezer. COS. Valid Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of customers. Correct by 07/15.

(A/95) La Mega Michoacana, 802 E. Amarillo Blvd. Space A. Three uncovered items in reach-in cooler (repeat violation). COS. Certified Food Manager certificate expired. Correct by 04/20. Metal stem thermometer needed to check internal temperature of hot and cold foods. Correct by 04/22.

(A/98) McDonalds, 4402 Teckla Blvd. Ice condensation dipping onto boxes in walk-in freezer (repeat violation); dust on top of equipment; soft serve spilled on top of machine (repeat violation). Correct by 07/10.

(A/94) Mclellan Learning Center, 401 S. Van Buren St. Build-up on can opener holder. COS. Both metal stem thermometers not working; no hot water at main hand sink in kitchen. Correct by 04/19.

(A/97) Mr. Papas, 2300 S. Georgia St. Several unlabeled containers of food. COS.

(A/98) My Place Hotel, 2208 Cinema Dr. No thermometers inside cooler and freezers. Correct by 04/11/2025.

(A/96) Palace Coffee Company, 420 15th St., Canyon. Bleach water used as sanitizer. Sanitizer bucket tested too high. COS. Hand washing signs needed in restrooms. Correct by 07/10.

(B/87) Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, 50 Country Club Drive, Canyon. Raw eggs stored above lettuce and shredded cheese in coolers; chlorine sanitizer too strong; heavy build-up on soda nozzles. COS. No chlorine sanitizer test strips; no paper towels at hand sink (repeat violation). Correct by 04/21. Boxes of frozen beef patties on counter thawing improperly; heavy build-up of grease and food debris in areas around grill (repeat violation). Correct by 07/10.

(A/95) Petro Stopping Center Travel Store, 8500 E. I-40. Tea nozzles and food contact surfaces must be sanitized daily; expired date mark on hot dogs. COS.

(B/87) Petro Stopping Centers Iron Skillet, 8500 E. I-40. Several items with expired date marks; raw meats stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator; syrup nozzles must be cleaned daily; foods in coolers and freezers without lids or protective coverings. COS. Mechanical ware washing machine missing cover to prevent water from spraying onto clean dishes; areas below counters (disconnected plumbing fixture) at cook line soiled. Correct by 07/14.

(A/96) Polk Nutrition, 1201 S. Polk St. Space 200. Dark build-up in ice machine (repeat violation); sauces and any foods taken out of original packaging must be labeled. COS.

(A/97) Quail Creek Surgical Hospital, 6819 Plum Creek Drive. Heavy accumulation of frozen condensation on ceiling and accumulation of ice on pipes of walk-in freezer. COS. Dual temperature washing machine showing too low temperature. Correct by 04/19.

(B/80) Savor, 7669 Hillside Road, Suite 600. Eggs left out of cooler and tested at improper temperature; olive tapenade requiring refrigeration after opening sitting out at improper temperature; micro-greens from unapproved source without any labeling; raw meat in cooler sitting on top shelf; unlabeled container of blue chemical by dishwasher; many food items in coolers without dates; risotto expired; cooked mushrooms, raw brussel sprouts, cooked potatoes, chili sauce, quince paste without covers or lids to protect from contamination (repeat violation). COS. Raw food items in drawers under cook top not organized properly to protect from cross contamination; dishwasher not dispensing chemical sanitizer; crepes stored in towels in walk-in cooler. Correct by 04/18.

(A/92) Sundays Kitchen, 112 S.W. 6th Ave. Hot holding for proteins at improper temperature. COS. Employees did not wash hands when returning to cooking area; employees washed hands in threecompartment sink. Correct by 04/20.

(A/96) Sweets and Meats, 3300 S. Coulter St. Dust on fans in reach-in coolers; wood shelf holding hot water heater needs to be non-absorbent. Correct by 04/15. No dates on cut fruit and many items removed from original packaging. Correct by 04/29.

(A/98) Taco Bell #032697, 611 23rd St., Canyon. Men’s restroom door must be self-closing (repeat violation). Correct by 05/09. Heavy food debris and dust build-up in multiple areas. Correct by 07/09.

(A/97) Taco Bell #035881, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. Handles of scoops for shredded cheese touching top of cheese. COS. Soda machine diffusers and nozzles soiled in customer area. Correct by 07/11. Ice buildup preventing door to walk in freezer from closing properly; dust and grease build-up on vent hood filters; light intensity too low in walk-in cooler/freezer; heavy calcium build-up on mop sink faucet. Correct by 10/11.

(A/91) The Clairmont, 4707 Bell St. Unscreened window open above drain board for dish machine. COS. Heavy food debris accumulation on top of dishwashing machine. Correct by 04/22. Certified Food Manager needed; current food handler certificates needed for all kitchen/serving employees; invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 04/25. Exposed drywall, wood and foam insulation on wall in mop/laundry room; food debris and dust on floor in dry storage room and in walk-in cooler/freezer; prep sink floor drain heavily soiled; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises for each food employee. Correct by 07/11.

(A/97) 1330 Coffee, 201 N. 26th St., Canyon. Hand sink in front used as dump sink; heavy debris and dirt build-up on cooler fan. COS.

(A/95) Toot ‘n Totum #126, 31 Hunsley Rd., Canyon. Chemical bottles stored next to containers of food. COS. No chlorine test strips for bleach water. Correct by 04/21.

(A/98) Transformation Park, 2500 S.W. 8th Ave. Volunteers/employees without proper hair restraints; heavy dust accumulation on food in dry storage area. Correct by 07/15.

(A/93) Trinity Fellowship/Press Café, 5000 W. Hollywood Road. Allergy warning sign needed; no paper towels at both hand sinks; ceiling exposed in dry storage/equipment storage area (repeat violation). COS. Single-use utensils must be stored inverted so that only handles are touched; heavy accumulation of coffee residue on coffee grinder. Correct by 07/15.

(A/99) Two Little Feet, 4411 Ridgecrest Circle. Acoustic ceiling tiles over mop sink must be changed to vinyl coated or non-absorbent tile. Correct by 10/10.

(A/97) Walgreens #05611, 801 N. Fillimore St. Several dented cans on shelves for sale. COS.

(A/99) Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave. Spills and build-up on bottom shelf in two-door reach-in refrigerator. COS.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for April 21, 2024