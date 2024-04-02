Save on the glasses you need to see the upcoming solar eclipse with these Amazon deals

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

In a little less than a week, there’s an event happening you’re not going to want to miss: a total solar eclipse spanning from Texas to Maine (check out the path of totality map over at NASA). If you’re at all curious about witnessing one, don’t miss your chance: There won’t be another total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until 2044.

A solar eclipse is something you want to prepare for with a pair of solar eclipse glasses — special safety glasses (not regular sunglasses!): According to NASA, it’s not safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. Luckily, Amazon has some discounted glasses that should arrive in time for the big day.

Helioclipse Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses, 12-Pack





This pack of one dozen glasses works out to less than $1 each right now, and they’re made for the job at hand.



$10 at Amazon

SEIC Plastic Solar Eclipse Glasses, 5-Pack





These sturdy glasses can be reused for future astronomical events to come, and adults report being able to wear them over their own prescription glasses. This set of five outfits the whole family, with three pairs for the kids and two for the adults.



$13 at Amazon

And yes, you’ll definitely want to pick up a pair if you plan on checking out the eclipse: According to The Planetary Society, far from being a weird gimmick, solar eclipse glasses are made to be about 100,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses, since they’re blocking nearly all visible light plus infrared and UV beams.

What you want to look for, according to the organization, are glasses labeled ISO 12312-2, which comply with safety certifications — or look for approval from the American Astronomical Society (check out their full list of approved vendors). The best way to guarantee your safety during this event is to wear a pair of approved glasses (even if you’re looking through a camera or telescope!).

Shop these deals on Amazon before they end — and definitely before you miss you on seeing this rare celestial event.

