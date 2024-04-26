Sand sculpting on Fort Myers Beach is coming back. Here are video highlights from the past

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce announced Friday (April 19) that the American Sand Sculpting Championship will return this November. It's the largest sand-sculpting event in Florida and usually attracts about 50,000 people over 10 days.

It's another post-Hurricane Ian victory for those who want to get back to the way things were prior to the historic storm's arrival on Sept. 28, 2022.

The championship attracts top-tier sand-sculpting artists from around the United States and the world. Together, they turn Fort Myers Beach's sand into giant sculptures of dragons, octopuses, VW Beetles, mermaids, castles and pretty much anything else they can imagine.

The event usually features more than 40 sculptures on the beach, plus vendors, sand-sculpting lessons, demonstrations and live bands.

When is the American Sand Sculpting Championship on Fort Myers Beach?

The American Sand Sculpting Championship returns Nov. 21-24 to host hotel Diamondhead Beach Resort, where most of the activities will take place. But new this year: More events planned for other Estero Island hotels and venues, Liszak says. The goal is to spread the economic impact across the island.

The championship is a qualifying event for other U.S. sand-sculpting competitions.

For more information, call 454-7500 or visit sandsculptingfmb.com.

