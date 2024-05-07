‘Helps hide my mom tummy’: No beach bod needed with this top-rated swimsuit — it's down to as low as $12

Summertime is nearly here! And that means you're probably dreaming about the hours you'll be spending by the pool, at the beach or taking in the sunshine in the backyard. If you’re anything like us, the idea of slipping into a swimsuit every day makes you cringe. But we have the slimming solution you need: the Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle Monokini. It’s already earned nearly 18,000 five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers, who have praised its figure-flattering details and tummy-control capabilities. Basically, it camouflages the negative and accentuates the positive. And there's more good news: You can score the swimsuit starting at a wild $12 right now!

As little as $12 is a very small price to pay for a fun and flattering one-piece — at that rate, you can buy several versions to enjoy all summer long! Several of the patterns are down to $12 in certain sizes, including this fun tropical print and this fresh floral style; still others, like this pretty solid salmon option, are only $19 a pop. Even in popular solids like black, you won't pay more than $30 in most sizes for this mega-cute monokini.

It’s easy to see why people love this affordable monokini so much: It has ruching to conceal an otherwise unmanageable midsection. And while it doesn’t have an underwire, the top fits like a sports bra to give you the support you need. It's also crafted with material thick enough that you don’t have to worry about people seeing things they shouldn’t — even in white. It also offers great coverage for the bust, back and bum, no matter what your size is.

Nearly 18,000 Amazon shoppers have shown their love for this ruffled monokini, bestowing it with a sunshine-y five-star rating for its flattering look and cute cut.

“This swimsuit is perfect!” wrote a satisfied shopper.” “[I] love the ruching in the stomach area. [It] helps hide my mom tummy. It does have cups to help support the ladies. Best suit I have ever bought. Very flattering.”

“This is so cute,” wrote one swimmer. “I’ve gained around 10 lbs. and turned 60 last May, so it isn't as easy to keep weight off as when I was younger. But I think I’ll feel comfortable wearing this for our upcoming cruise. I recommend this!”

Another happy customer added, "So flattering and sleek. Trims all the areas needing to be trimmed, with the side ruching and subtle gathering across the waist. The built-in cups are the perfect coverage without being bulky or weird. Very smooth look, but also gives support."

"This one piece is flattering, chic and oh-so slimming," gushed another fan. "The material is great, holds everything in place and covers the butt. The one-shoulder ruffle is the perfect touch to spice up a basic black suit."

As mentioned above, several reviewers noted that this swimsuit appears to run on the smaller side, so you may need to size up for an ideal fit. "I’m normally a US size 12, but sized up based on reviews and got a 14," shared one. "Since I really need a one-piece suit now, I’m keeping it, but it’s VERY snug/tight on my shoulder. If you have a long torso you may need to size up two sizes."

Another reviewer agreed that the single shoulder strap was a little tight on her as well: "The only complaint I have is that the strap is a little tight. I’m 5 ft. 2 in., so the fact it is tight is strange," mused the shopper, who gave the suit a four-star rating. "Overall, I think it's good for what I paid. I’m happy. I haven’t one a one-piece suit in over 20 years, so this was a leap for me."

