Salt River Tubing 2024: Ultimate guide to the coolest Arizona summer tradition

If you're looking to cool off outdoors this summer, get ready: Salt River Tubing opens its 2024 season on Saturday, April 27.

Whether you want a quick float or a full-day outing on the river, Salt River Tubing northeast of Mesa has you covered.

You can spend as little as one to as many as five hours floating the calm water of the Salt River through a scenic stretch of Tonto National Forest. The outfitter provides tube rentals (or bring your own) plus shuttles to get you to and from four access points along the river.

Here's everything you need to know about Salt River Tubing 2024.

When does Salt River Tubing open?

Salt River Tubing opens for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27.

Tubing hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily with tube rentals ending at 2 p.m.

How much does Salt River Tubing cost?

You can purchase your Salt River Tubing tickets online or in person. Here's the cost breakdown:

Tube rental and shuttle: $25.

Shuttle pass for those with their own tubes: $18.

Bucket/cooler tube, to hold your cooler: $20.

Season passes (includes one tube rental per day): $199.

VIP group passes (for groups of 20 or more; includes tube, private shuttle and skip-the-line privileges) $30 per person.

Discounts are available for military members and first responders when purchased in person only.

When can you float the Salt River?

Salt River Tubing is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily from April 27 through September 2024. The final tube rental is at 2 p.m. and the final shuttle pickup is at 6:30 p.m.

If you have your own tube and a way to get to the Salt River, then you're free to tube any time you like, conditions permitting.

Is Salt River open year-round?

The Salt River is open year-round. Salt River Tubing operates seasonally during spring and summer.

Do I need a Tonto Pass for the Salt River?

If you use Salt River Tubing for your water fun this summer, you don't need to get your own Tonto Pass, which is required for recreation at popular sites in Tonto National Forest. It's included in the fee you pay.

If you're DIYing your Salt River float, you'll need a Tonto Pass to use picnic areas, shorelines and boat launches. A Tonto Daily Pass costs $8 per vehicle; a watercraft use sticker is an additional $4. The pass is good for 24 hours.

Tonto Passes are not sold on-site. You must buy one in advance. You can find all the regulations and vendor locations on the Tonto National Forest website.

How long does it take to go Salt River Tubing?

Floating the entire stretch of the Salt River takes about four hours. If you want a shorter ride down the river, you have options. Here's how long it takes to float between the various pickup/dropoff points:

Point 1 to Point 2: 1-2 hours.

Point 2 to Point 4: 2-4 hours.

Point 1 to Point 4: 4-5 hours.

What to know before you go tubing

Buses will shuttle guests to and from the river with no service past the fourth point.

Lost or stolen tubes will set you back $30 each.

Children wishing to tube must be 8 years or older and at least 4 feet tall.

Glass containers of any kind are prohibited.

All valuables that aren't safe to get wet should be in sealed bags or inside a container.

Bring your own bags for trash and dispose of them at the bus stops.

If you want to bring a drink cooler make sure it's sturdy. Styrofoam coolers are not recommended.

Bring a hat and sun protection. Reapply sunscreen frequently.

Bring snacks and plenty of water — at least two liters per person.

Salt River Tubing 2024

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily beginning Saturday, April 27. Tubing season runs through September.

Where: 9200 N. Bush Highway, Mesa.

Admission: $18-$30, plus online booking fees.

Details: www.saltrivertubing.com.

