Salma Hayek, 55, takes a 'hammock siesta' in plunging blue swimsuit: 'Sleeping beauty'

The past two months have been quite the whirlwind for Salma Hayek, whose calendar has included not only global press tours for both Eternals and House of Gucci but also last weekend's ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Needless to say, the actress has earned a little rest and relaxation.

But don't take our word for it. On Monday, the 55-year-old star shared a photo showing fans just how she planned to spend her time off as she "recover[s] from promoting two movies back to back." The image sees her enjoying a "hammock siesta" while lounging in a peacock blue swimsuit with a plunging halter neck and keyhole cutout.

The actress — who is known to dazzle her fans with stunning swimsuit pics — once again fetched gushing comments hailing her as a "goddess" and "sleeping beauty."

Earlier this year, Hayek admitted that she has "no shame" about posting photos of herself in curve-hugging swimwear, joking that "people are sick" of seeing her in a bikini.

But the Mexican star has no qualms about embracing her body, or her age. Speaking with Savannah Guthrie in February, she shared why she's "excited" about her age, calling it "an accomplishment."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.