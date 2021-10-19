Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Suzy Byrne
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on October 18, 2021. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lexus)

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina.

It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The ladies coordinated their looks — a low-cut black Gucci dress with a mega leg slit for the movie star and a black and white polka dot mini dress by Saint Laurent for her mini-me. (Hayek's husband and Valentina's dad, François-Henri Pinault, is chairman and CEO of luxury fashion group Kering which owns Gucci and Saint Laurent.)

Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek arrive for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on October 18, 2021. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lexus)

On the carpet, Hayek talked to Entertainment Tonight about being a superhero in a Marvel movie in her mid-50s. She plays the soulful leader of the Eternals, Ajak, in the film, which is out Nov. 5.

"She's cool," Valentina told the outlet of her mom. "She's cool."

It's been several years since the duo walked the red carpet together. Valentina was behind the scenes at the Wrinkle in Time premiere in 2018 to give Oprah Winfrey a hug. But the last true red carpet was at a 2015 screening of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at a screening of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet on July 29, 2015. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time on Feburary 26, 2018. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Valentina does pop up on her proud mama's Instagram, including on Valentina's birthday last month. The Mexican star told her "precious girl" that she is "everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light."

Hayek told the Telegraph last year that the pandemic lockdown, which they spent in London. "was very difficult" for the teen. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends."