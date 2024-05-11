Safe Sleep program offers protection for infants

May 10—A St. Joseph Youth Alliance program offers safety for infants and peace of mind to parents.

The Safe Sleep program is for children who are newborns up to a year old. Parents receive a free survival kit consisting of items to provide babies with a safe place to sleep.

Safe Sleep program administrator La'Sherrie Tyes said each item in the kit helps parents prevent accidental injuries or death.

"Parents can watch training videos about the Safe Sleep program and then they receive the free Pack 'n Play," Tyes said.

Tyes said babies should be put on their backs to sleep and have their own sleeping space separate from others.

"You can room share with your baby, and that includes placing the pack 'n play within your room with you," Tyes said. "But we don't encourage people to co-sleep with their baby."

The free kit includes a pack 'n play with a bassinet insert, sleep sack, pacifier, onesie and fitted crib sheet. The program provides educational materials and free classes for parents about sleep safety for babies.

"Another benefit is that when parents receive these kits, they often become ambassadors for them and for the Safe Sleep program," Tyes said. "They become the best advertisement to other parents about safe sleeping habits."

Youth Alliance director Anita Jolly said the kits and classes are part of a comprehensive approach the Youth Alliance takes to provide care, education and safety for kids of all ages.

For more information, including information on how to receive the free survival kit, visit youth-alliance.org/crisis-prevention.

