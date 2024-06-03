Our beauty expert loves this Estée Lauder eye serum — 70% off for a limited time

Things that can be done overnight: Catching some zzz's. Prepping a great batch of overnight oats. Turning back the hands of time. Wait, pause. If you have questions about that last one, don't worry — we have answers, and it comes in the form of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream. This moisturizer helps to reduce the look of all the signs of aging around the eyes, as well as repair the visible impact of issues like lack of sleep, sun damage and even blue light exposure... and all it takes is adding it to your pre-bed skin care routine. Best of all, it's nearly 70% off now at Amazon — meaning you can snag a jar to try for yourself for just $23, all the way down from $70.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We can't emphasize this enough: This cream is now 67% off! Our beauty expert Jennifer Romolini was psyched when this cream was 57% off ahead of Memorial Day weekend — but now your savings are even better. At $23, the cost of this eye cream has been slashed by more than $45 from its original $70 price tag... so if you'd like to up your skin game this summer, the time is now to snap up this brand-name pick that Amazon reviewers call a "spa for the under-eye."

Why do I need this? 🤔

As Jennifer noted in her round-up of beauty favorites, "Delicate under-eye skin needs extra nourishment, which is why experts often recommend treatments applied before you go to bed that work while you snooze." The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream is perfect for exactly that — just apply it before you hit the sheets and see the difference consistent use makes.

The cream promises to brighten dark circles in just three weeks and provides 24 hours of skin-quenching hydration, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Antioxidants are also on board to prevent free radical damage, which is caused by environmental factors like sunlight and pollutants and can contribute to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and an uneven skin tone. By protecting the skin from free radicals, the cream helps stop the signs of aging caused by the elements before they even have a chance to really make their mark.

jar of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream

Amazon

What reviewers say 💬

Over a thousand Amazon viewers have made the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream their new go-to for the under-eyes, with many raving that the cream really has made a difference in puffiness and eye wrinkles.

Pros 👍

One reviewer called this cream a "treasure," writing that using it has "minimized puffy eye bags and wrinkles around my eyes... well worth the cost." And even more so now at 61% off!

Others have enthused that the under-eye wonder has even given them a little more confidence: "I’m so insecure about the dark circles under my eyes," confessed a user. "Today marks only day three of me using it, and I’m already seeing the results that makes it worth it!!"

"I've been dealing with the puffy eyes and dark circles for a very long time," shared a shocked shopper. "I used it for the first time last night, and this morning the puffy bags under my eyes are almost not noticeable... and the dark circles... GONE!!!! Yes, you read that right — GONE! That sensitive area right under the lower lid is the same color as the rest of my face! Unbelievable!"

"I’m 53 years young... I’ve been using this eye repair for a month now and I love it!" gushed a final fan. "Estée Lauder products give my skin a luminous glow, and I can see a difference from using this hydrating eye night repair serum. ... Great value for the money and very hydrating!"

Cons 👎

As with any skincare product, your mileage may vary on how well and how quickly this cream works for you. "Honestly I don’t know if this does anything. It hasn’t caused me any issues like the other reviewers, but I can’t say I’ve seen any difference," said one writer.

Other customers also called the cream "pricey," though at this steep limited-time discount, we think that it's certainly a great deal — for as long as it lasts!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $19 $25 Save $6 See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $11 $20 Save $9 See at Amazon

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat $52 $130 Save $78 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $19 Save $10 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Underwear, 4-Pack $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon