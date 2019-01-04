Rob Schneider defends Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart: Comics 'are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don't'

Rob Schneider is standing by Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart. Both comics have made headlines recently, the former Louie star over his controversial standup set mocking Parkland shooting survivors, and Hart for potentially returning as host for this year’s Oscars.

In a Friday rant, Schneider, 55, defended his peers, tweeting “comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t.”

I support @TheEllenShow supporting @KevinHart4real

Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

The former Saturday Night Live star added “FREE LOUIE [sic] CK!!” and declared that if Hart doesn’t host the Oscars he will boycott.

FREE LOUIE CK!!

JOKES ARE WORDS YOU F#CKING MORON C#NTS!! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

“Political correctness is just fascism disguised as manners.”

George Carlin — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

In December, Hart withdrew from hosting the Academy Awards after outrage ensued over past homophobic jokes and tweets. The Night School star (eventually) apologized.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres invited Hart on her talk show in an episode airing Friday — and it appears the daytime queen is attempting to broker peace between Hart and the Academy. Hart says he is “evaluating” taking on the role again after DeGeneres called the Academy and vouched for him.

“I called them, I said, ‘Kevin’s on, I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?'” she recounted. “And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we want him to host! We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong. Maybe we said the wrong thing but we want him to host. Whatever we can do we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars.'”

DeGeneres continued, “As a gay person. I am sensitive to all of that. You’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day… You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologized again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win — host the Oscars.”

Now DeGeneres is facing some backlash of her own for standing by Hart.

