Riverside County animal shelters waiving all fees on special call-to-action day

Riverside County residents looking to adopt a pet have a great reason to do so this weekend.

All adoptions are free on Saturday at the county’s three largest shelters located in Jurupa Valley, San Jacinto and Thousand Palms in addition to the Riverside County Animal Services’ Blythe location.

The initiative is part of the Riverside County Animal Services’ 10-10-10 day, which references the shelters’ operating hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and how anyone who adopts a pet is a 10 on a one-to-10 scale.

“10-10-10 day references our unique hours of operation…and anyone who adopts will always be a 10 in our book,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “Be a 10 between 10 and 10!”

The Blythe shelter, which is normally closed on Saturdays, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to free adoptions, all impound fees are also waived, meaning that individuals can pick up their dog or cat without any fees being charged, Gettis said.

Like many in Southern California and across America, shelters across Riverside County are over capacity; over 1,000 dogs are packed into the county’s shelters, and officials are looking to make Saturday “truly a call to action.”

“We are over capacity…we’re packed and we need help,” Gettis said.

If you are unable to adopt but would like to help, Riverside County Animal Services also offers opportunities to volunteer, donate and foster pets.

