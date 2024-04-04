Ride, Don't Walk: Our Favorite Electric Scooters for Adults in 2024



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



As a city dweller and avid car lover, I know all too well the perils of parking and the bevy of pitfalls that come with owning a car in the city. If you're a car lover who's seeking alternate ways to get around the concrete jungle—or to and from work—you could opt for a regular bicycle or an electric bike. Or how about an electric scooter?

From zipping through city streets to exploring off-the-beaten-path trails, these sleek and sustainable machines have redefined the way adults navigate our world. The market for electric scooters is saturated, though, and it can be hard to tell which companies have put serious engineering into their scooters and who's just bolted a battery and motor onto a kick-scooter. We're here to help you separate the toys from the vehicles.

More Gear: Best E-Bikes | Best Prefab Garages | Best Adult RC Cars





Things to Consider



Before you go out and buy an adult electric scooter, there are a ton of important issues to consider—and some of them involve legality.

Intended Use: How do you plan to use your new electric scooter? Are you looking for a scooter for daily commuting, recreational riding, off-road adventures—or a combination of these? Your intended use will influence factors like range, speed, and durability.

Range and Battery Life: Consider the scooter's range, which refers to the distance it can travel on a single charge. Choose a scooter with a range that meets your commuting needs. Additionally, pay attention to the battery life and charging time to ensure it fits your lifestyle and schedule.

Weight Capacity: Check the scooter's weight capacity to ensure it can support your weight along with any additional cargo or accessories you may carry. Exceeding the weight limit can affect performance and safety.

Safety Features: Prioritize safety features such as brakes, lights, and reflectors. Ensure the scooter has reliable braking systems, including regenerative braking and disc brakes, for effective stopping power. Front and rear lights and reflectors enhance visibility, especially when riding at night or in low-light conditions.

A Note on Batteries: Most e-bikes and e-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries. When Li-ion batteries are damaged, they can overheat and catch on fire, or even explode. These fires tend to burn very hot and are difficult for firefighters to extinguish. Many local governments, such as New York City, have imposed strict legal restrictions on the kinds of Li-ion batteries that can be used—and how they can be stored.

Most e-bike and e-scooter battery fires have been associated with faulty charging equipment, improper charging practices, and overloaded electrical circuits. According to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA.org), there are a few ways to reduce the risk of fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters. First, only purchase ones with batteries that are listed by a nationally recognized testing lab and labeled accordingly (such as UL). If you already own or use a device, don't continue to charge the battery once it's full, never use charging equipment that didn't come with your device, and stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor or change in color.

Ready to kick and go? Here are some of our favorite electric adult scooters on the market today—many with automotive tie-ins.

The Best Electric Scooters

SuperScooter GT2P

Segway has been in the motorized personal transport game for longer than many of its competitors have existed, so if you're looking for a respected, trustworthy brand, this is it. The Super Scooter GT2P sounds like something from Stuttgart with a big carbon-fiber wing, and within the context of electric scooters, it kind of is.

A 6000-watt air-cooled motor, zero to 30 mph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of just over 43 mph, four speed modes, two-wheel drive, adjustable suspension, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and more are just some of the impressive specs with this scooter.

Simply put, if you want the best of the best, this is probably it. But like the Porsche Gt2 that it shares its name with, it'll cost you.

Shop Now SuperScooter GT2P amazon.com $2499.99 Amazon

10 MAX

If not the "best," this is without a doubt the coolest scooter car lovers can get. It's literally the Bugatti of electric scooters. Its specs are pretty standard, but it's available in two configurations: a 9-inch wheel with a 600-watt motor and a 10-inch wheel with a 1000-watt motor.

The 600-watt version (just $1200 at Walmart) gets three speed modes, a top speed of just over 18 mph, a 242-pound weight capacity, and a 25-mile range. In 1000-watt form, you still get three speed modes but your top speed increases to 22 mph, your range increases to a maximum of 37 miles, and the weight capacity goes up to 286 pounds. Most importantly, this variant gets 10-inch off-road tires.

Whichever model you choose, you will get the most important feature: a projected Bugatti logo at the rear to let all the plebes know what's up. Full disclosure: This scooter is a "Bugatti" in name only; it's manufactured by Bytech.

Shop Now 10 MAX amazon.com $1599.00 Amazon

S2

The Hiboy S2 comes highly rated by Amazon customers, but that's not why it made our list. It's here because we like the incredible value this scooter represents. Sure, you can opt for the slightly more expensive S2R, but we like the "base-spec" S2. For your money, you get a 350-watt motor, a 19-mph top speed, and a range of 17 miles. It's even got some neat features like regenerative braking and an app that allows you to lock unlock and customize the riding experience of your scooter. As someone who has spent their entire life in a big city, I can safely say that for a few hundred dollars this scooter would transform the way I move around my neighborhood.

Shop Now S2 amazon.com $399.99 Amazon

T88Plus

The T88Plus looks like its ready to do some heavy lifting, and literally speaking, it is. The specs are wild: Dual motors produce an impressive 5600 watts of power for a top speed of around 50 mph. That's right—two 2800-watt motors deliver 22 lb-ft of torque within just two seconds (in the three-speed setting).

A large capacity, LG/Samsung 60-volt 33-Ah lithium battery delivers up to 60 miles of range on a single charge. The 11-inch off-road tires, aluminum alloy frame, three-bar shock absorber, IPX-6 waterproof rating, and thickened frame provide a stable ride, even on the trails. The best part? A 600-plus-pound weight capacity.

Shop Now T88Plus amazon.com $1495.00 Amazon

X11+

The X11+ (Amazon calls it "X11Pro") is the most powerful scooter to make our list. With 6000 watts of power and a 50-mph top speed, it's a performer. It looks the part too, with 11-inch off-road tires, a reverse C-shaped front fork/shock absorber, and a crazy gold paint scheme.

While it is pricey, it comes with pretty much everything you'll need for your scooter ownership experience like a phone holder, tire pump, and tool kit. Like other scooters, there's an app that allows you to lock and unlock the scooter and check things like battery life.

Shop Now X11+ amazon.com $1840.00 Amazon

Are Electric Scooters Legal?

The legality of electric scooters depends on the specific regulations and laws of the region where you intend to ride them. Before you buy an electric scooter and start zipping around town, there are several issues to consider regarding legal use of these devices.

Local Regulations

Different cities, states, and countries have varying regulations regarding the use of electric scooters. Some local jurisdictions have specific laws governing electric-scooter use, including speed limits, age restrictions, and where they can be ridden.

Road Use

In many places, electric scooters are permitted on roads with speed limits below a certain threshold, typically around 25 mph (40 km/h) or lower. However, riding electric scooters on highways or roads with higher speed limits may be prohibited.

Bike Lanes and Sidewalks

Electric scooters may be allowed on bike lanes and designated paths in some areas, while in others, they may be restricted from sidewalks or pedestrian areas. It's essential to check local regulations to determine where electric scooters are permitted.

Helmet Laws

Some regions require electric-scooter riders to wear a helmet while operating the scooter. Even in areas where helmet use is not mandatory, wearing a helmet is recommended for safety.

Speed and Power Limits

Certain jurisdictions may have restrictions on the maximum speed and motor power of electric scooters. Riders should ensure that their scooters comply with these regulations to avoid legal issues.

Amazon

FAQS

What safety gear should I wear when riding an electric scooter?

It's recommended to wear appropriate safety gear when riding an electric scooter, including a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, and closed-toe shoes. Reflective clothing and lights can also enhance visibility, especially when riding at night or in low-light conditions.

How do I charge an electric scooter?

Electric scooters are typically charged by plugging them into a standard electrical outlet using the charger provided with the scooter. The charging time varies depending on the scooter's battery capacity and charger specifications but usually takes several hours to fully recharge.

Can electric scooters be used in inclement weather?

While some electric scooters are designed to be water-resistant or weatherproof, it's generally not recommended to ride them in heavy rain, snow, or other severe weather conditions. Exposure to moisture can damage electrical components and pose safety risks to the rider.

How far can electric scooters travel on a single charge?

The range of an electric scooter depends on factors like battery capacity, riding conditions, and rider weight. Entry-level electric scooters may have a range of around 10 to 15 miles (16 to 24 kilometers), while higher-end models can travel up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) or more on a single charge.

Carlo Prearo

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like wiper blades and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

Luis Alvarez

You Might Also Like