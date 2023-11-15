Reviewers in their 70s and 80s say this $17 anti-aging serum makes a big difference

When it comes to anti-aging skincare products, it can be tricky trying to find the right ones. With so many options, it's hard to know which one will work best for you. If you're looking for a serum that will actually make a "noticeable difference," we've got good news: over a thousand Amazon shoppers have given the RoC Retinol Correxion Serum their five-star seal of approval — and it’s on sale now, courtesy of the site's bonanza of Black Friday deals.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

At just $17 (down from $33), this serum is a fraction of the price of many high-end skin-care products with retinol, which can run you upward of $50 or even $100. RoC has been a respected brand for decades, and at nearly 50% off right now, it's a great time to take advantage of this markdown.

Why do I need this?

The fast-acting formula delivers numerous skin-care benefits, including diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, lightening dark spots and hyperpigmentation, plumping and hydrating skin and making large pores appear smaller. It uses a time-released, stabilized form of pure RoC Retinol that works for up to 12 hours.

Along with retinol, the serum is packed with other potent ingredients like squalane and ashwagandha that are gentle on the skin but still super effective. We love when anti-aging products actually live up to their claims, so we were happy to see that in a four-week consumer study, 94% of users said they saw a visible reduction in pores, 87% saw an improvement in fine lines and wrinkles and a whopping 100% said they had visibly plumper, more hydrated skin.

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers are five-star fans!

What reviewers say

Shoppers of all ages are fans of the top-rated serum, too. “I love this product. Use it [on] my face and all over my neck. I'm 81 years old and my lines and have improved a lot,” raved one.

“I have been using this for just under 30 days now, that's why I waited to do a review. I wanted to give it a real honest chance. I do find that it has made a difference in my complexion. The lines around my mouth and crow's feet have diminished, as well as the very fine lines on my forehead. I am super, super happy. I have been converted. This will be my new staple in my beauty regimen,” wrote another.

A third said: “I'd love to submit a before and after of my amazing results but unfortunately I did not take one, as I figured it would be another disappointment. However, I'm on week 8 of this product (second purchase) and I cannot believe the results. My deep lines are gone! My pores are less noticeable, too!"

"I'm a fan of RoC products, and when I saw this, I had to try it," shared a final fan. "First of all, the texture is wonderful. It is very sheer. I hadn't noticed a scent really, which I love. ... The product absorbs well. It does dry a little tacky, but moisturizers and makeup go on just fine. Instantly I noticed a reduction in pores, my skin does feel hydrated and it overall looks and feels firmer. ... The ONLY con: I like the bottle that the product comes in, but the dropper is NOT great at getting the product out. When you get toward the bottom of the bottle, do yourself a favor and have a little brush or something handy to get the rest out." (Psst: This mini beauty spatula was designed to do just that!)

