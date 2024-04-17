The results are in! Voters name 5 baby goats at The Phoenix Zoo

Five baby goats who caught the heart of The Phoenix Zoo have been officially named after the public decided on a pop-culture reference.

The kids were welcome additions to the Zoo partner Harmony Farms' own mother goats Hazel and Moth, who gave birth to three girls and two boys, respectively.

The public was able to vote on the five names on a special webpage for the kids, which drew a total of 3,300 votes.

Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles enjoying an afternoon, their names recently decided by voters through The Phoenix Zoo.

First, for Hazel's girls, 52% of the vote went to naming the trio Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles, after the popular cartoon icons, the Powerpuff Girls.

And for Moth's boys, 41% of the vote went to names Bambi and Flower.

Bambi and Flower enjoying an afternoon, their names recently decided by voters through The Phoenix Zoo.

"Thank you to everyone who voted on their names! You can visit Hazel, Moth, the Powerpuff Girls, Bambi and Flower in the Red Barn during your next Zoo visit!" said Linda Hardwick, spokesperson for the Phoenix Zoo.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's the names of 5 baby goats welcomed to The Phoenix Zoo