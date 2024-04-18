Restaurants in Miami and Miami Beach named best spots for fried chicken in the U.S.

Two Miami-area restaurants were just named among the best fried chicken spots in the country.

Eat This, Not That, part of a media franchise that covers food, health, dining and recipes, recently ranked the top 25 fried chicken restaurants in the U.S., and Le Chick Miami in Wynwood and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach made the list.

At no. 6 is Wynwood’s trendy Le Chick, which opened in 2018 and was inspired by Rotisserie Amsterdam, a Dutch restaurant famous for its rotisserie chicken, burgers and a cocktail bar.

Le Chick was praised for its upscale take on everybody’s favorite Southern fare.

“Known for using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, Le Chick serves fried chicken dishes with an elevated edge,” the story says. “For example, there’s a fried chicken dish drizzled with spicy maple syrup, house-made ranch dressing, and roasted honey mustard, and there’s a sandwich piled high with butter lettuce, house pickles, and Swiss cheese on a soft brioche bun.”

Fried chicken at Le Chick in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Ashley James, director of events and communications for Le Chick, says what makes the chicken stand out is how it’s prepared — especially the crispiness of the breading.

“What makes it so great is that we brine it in-house in buttermilk for 24 hours and use really fresh, locally sourced ingredients,” she said.

Wynwood has changed a lot since Le Chick opened in a building that once was a shoe warehouse. The restaurant, which also uses products from neighboring businesses like Zak the Baker and Panther Coffee, started out making chicken and burgers but has expanded its menu and cocktail offerings, James said. Le Chick has just started a new program called Midweek Mixology on the third Wednesday of each month, at which guests can try different spirits and learn to make new cocktails.

“We’ve come a long way,” she said “We have a wood-fired grill now, so we serve wood-fired dishes that are more elevated. We host more experiences, catering and private events. We have a beautiful outdoor lounge area. It’s a really beautiful venue, a perfect spot in the heart of Wynwood.”

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach.

The other South Florida spot on the list was another upscale Southern restaurant, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach. Famous for its swinging Mason jar lights and casual-meets-polished atmosphere, the restaurant was founded in Miami in 2011 by restaurateur John Kunkel and now has locations in Las Vegas; Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; Chicago; Denver; and Singapore.

With more than 6,200 Yelp reviews and a 4.4-star rating for its Miami location, Yardbird, ranked no. 20, is “the definition of a top-tier fried chicken restaurant,” Eat This, Not That writes. “One of its standout dishes is Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken, featuring half a bird flavored with honey hot sauce. Another must-have menu item is the chicken and waffles special, made with honey hot sauce, a Vermont sharp cheddar cheese waffle, and bourbon maple syrup.”

The best spot for chicken in the U.S., according to Eat This, Not That is Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles founded in Hollywood, California by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975. With seven locations around Los Angeles, the restaurant has been a favorite for celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and former president Barack Obama.

Chicken and waffles at Yardbird Table & Bar in Miami Beach.

If you go

Le Chick: 310 NW 24th St., Miami; www.lechickmiami.com; 786-216-7086,

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar: 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; www.runchickenrun.com; 305-538-5220

