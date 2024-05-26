Record number of travelers this Memorial Day Weekend?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer and with that comes a lot of people venturing out for vacations, fun and spending time with family.

AAA is projecting that this weekend will see near-record numbers of travelers nationwide, the majority of which will be hitting the open road.

“I think because of its convenience and reliability, and you know, it’s just a lot more economical for a lot of families as well,” AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Stanley said. “People are saying, ‘hey, let’s jump in the car. Let’s go for a road trip.’”

Nearly 44 million people will be raveling further than 50 miles this weekend.

Stanley said 1.7 million Ohioans are going to be driving to their destinations. With more people on the highways, Stanley stresses the importance of safety.

“Please put the cell phone down,” she said. “Do not text and drive. It is the most dangerous thing you can do. You’re actually eight times more likely to crash if you are texting and driving. So please put the put the phone down.”

Many other travelers will be taking to the skies to get to their preferred destinations. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport anticipates the next 100 days will be a very busy time, where 3.3 million passengers will fly in and out of Hopkins.

To accommodate the increase in passengers expected over the summer, TSA will begin opening North and Central Checkpoints at 3:30 a.m. and South Checkpoint at 3 a.m., however the airport cannot stress enough how important it is to arrive early, especially during peak hours of the day: 4-6 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Travelers at the airport on Saturday say their best tip to avoid potential slowdowns is simply to arrive early.

Kasey Lough and her family drove from Charlotte, North Carolina to meet her mother in Cleveland to fly to Alaska for a cruise, saving a lot of money in the process.

“It was actually $500 less to fly out of Hopkins nonstop than Charlotte Douglas, I was a little shocked,” Lough said. “It’s looking like smooth sailing from what we can tell based on FlightAware and the airlines.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also reminder drivers to avoid drinking and driving and also to wear their seatbelts.

“Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and we encourage everyone to make responsible choices behind the wheel,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent. “Whether you’re traveling to visit loved ones or enjoying a local getaway, remember to buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive under the influence.”

Last year in Ohio, 24 fatal crashes killed 26 people during the Memorial Day weekend. Of those fatalities, 18 crashes and 19 fatalities were OVI-related. In the fatalities where a safety belt was available, 11 of the 13 were unbelted. Seven of the 10 motorcyclists killed were not wearing a helmet.

“Do not drive intoxicated,” Stanley said. “This is a huge holiday weekend where we see a lot of people do indulge in the festivities and drinking. But please make sure that you have a designated driver.”

AAA also reminds drivers to keep an eye out for flashing lights on the shoulder. If you see that kindly slow down and move over for both police or Ohio Department of Transportation vehicles.

