Rebel Wilson poses in a red swimsuit, reminds people ‘It’s never too late to improve yourself’

Rebel Wilson is sharing a reminder about self-improvement just after celebrating her 40th birthday.

The actress has taken to Instagram to share a bit of her Rebel Island-themed celebrations, where she managed to captured a number of moments on the beach of herself enjoying the end of her #HotGirlSummer. But just a few weeks after her milestone birthday, Wilson is still sharing some much needed wisdom with her followers.

"It’s never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it!" she captioned a social media post. "Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it."

The words sat beneath a photo of Wilson posing in a red one-piece bathing suit. And although she's been more inclined to post in her swimwear after embarking on a well-documented weight loss journey, she recently shared that her transformation was about much more than her appearance.

"I feel like turning 40, I’ve weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money) but somehow I’ve managed to thrive, to find my inner ‘siren’…I encourage everyone out there to seek their inner ‘siren’" she captioned a photo of herself from her "Shipwrecked Mermaid" themed party. "It’s not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it’s about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself, finding your purpose and then feeling yourself to the MAX!"

Wilson has previously clarified her intentions behind her "Year of Health" that took place in 2020, sharing that she started her fitness journey to increase her chances of getting pregnant, rather than to achieve a certain number on the scale.

As a result, it seems that Wilson has unlocked her happiest self, and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

"You're my shero," one person commented on Wilson's latest post. Another wrote, "Thank you for putting yourself out there as always, and especially in this way. Keep going."