Rebel Wilson finds her ‘inner siren’ on her 40th birthday: ‘It’s about embracing your unique beauty’

Rebel Wilson is reflecting on her past 40 years — while sporting a mermaid tail.

The Pitch Perfect alum celebrated her milestone birthday with a Rebel Island-themed getaway with her closest friends. On the final night of her many celebrations, the actress threw a “Shipwrecked Mermaid” party, which involved her sporting long blonde hair, a crown of shells and a dress that doubled as a mermaid tail.

Wilson captioned the pic, “I feel like turning 40, I’ve weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money) but somehow I’ve managed to thrive, to find my inner ‘siren.’”

The Jojo Rabbit star, who is currently on a fitness and weight loss journey, encouraged “everyone out there to seek their inner siren.”

“It’s not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it’s about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself, finding your purpose and then feeling yourself to the MAX,” she continued. “Love you guys and now I’m taking a bit of a break to focus on a very exciting film I’ve written going into production next year.”

Wilson recently shared that she is planning on starting a family, and revealed that part of her decision to get healthy came from wanting to have a biological child.

“I was actually a bit offended because I thought — even though I was bigger — I thought I was pretty healthy," she explained on Good Morning America of what made her embark on her journey. "That's, kind of, what started it, that if I lost some excess weight, that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality."

Some fans speculated that Wilson may have made moves towards motherhood when she took to Instagram on September 7 to share that she had received some “great news.”

“I feel like when you give out to the universe, the universe gives back to you,” Wilson wrote at the time.