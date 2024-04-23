Reach Out and Read open house planned Thursday

MONROE — An open house will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday at ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics, 750 Stewart Road, to share information about Reach Out and Read and the collaboration with the Monroe County Intermediate School District (MCISD) Great Start Collaborative. The public is invited to attend.

The partnership has provided high-quality program support, educational literacy materials and 3,200 developmentally appropriate and diverse books to ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics and ProMedica Monroe Family Medicine Residency Center.

More than 1,600 children and their families will receive literary materials.

Reach Out and Read is 501(c)3 nonprofit gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. The program recommends parents and guardians read daily with their children to promote healthy brain and language development, as well as quality time as a family.

The organization collaborates with pediatric providers to educate families from a variety of backgrounds and financial means about the importance and benefits of reading together.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with the Monroe County Intermediate School District (MCISD) Great Start Collaborative and their commitment to bringing early literacy, books and education to children in the Monroe area” Angie DeLost, Affiliate Leader for Reach Out and Read Michigan and President & CEO of Ready for School, said in a written statement.

“With this partnership, we are providing access to early literacy education, resources, and books to more than 1,600 children from infancy through 5 years of age living in Monroe County. This funding allows for the Reach Out and Read Michigan program to be implemented at the highest level of quality, promoting healthy childhood development and early relational health.”

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to give books and discuss literacy with our clinic families as part of Reach Out and Read. Seeing the kids’ interest in books is a blast for us as providers,” Dr. Katie Gandert of ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics said. “One great surprise of this program for me is how much I’ve enjoyed and learned from interacting more with the Monroe ISD. Their staff are incredibly dedicated and have great information to share. Reach Out and Read is just one great way they are working to make our community better for kids.”

Bridgette Halcomb, Great Start Collaborative director said, “Partnering with the doctors and staff at ProMedica and the Reach Out and Read Program will help support literacy goals by meeting folks where they already are; places like pediatric offices help us reach a wide and diverse range of Monroe County families.”

For more information, contact Tracy Amid, program manager with Reach Out and Read Michigan, at 616-834-0515 or tamid@readyforschool.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Reach Out and Read open house planned Thursday