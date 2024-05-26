A quick dive into viburnums | Gardener State

There are more than 150 species and numerous cultivars of viburnums. Generally, all viburnums are admired for their foliage, flowers and fruit. Most of them flower in the spring. Flower color varies from white to pink, and fruit color from yellow, pink, red, blue and black. The odors of the flowers vary greatly, from the sweetest perfume to the stenchiest stink. Although some viburnums prefer dry soil, most grow in any moderately fertile, moist but well-drained soil in full sun to partial shade. Their cold hardiness varies by species, but most grow in USDA Hardiness Zones 4 to 8.

Here, we’ll discuss just five viburnums, all native to New Jersey and well-suited to our plant hardiness zones.

The first native is Viburnum acerifolium, for which common names include Mapleleaf Viburnum and Dogmackie. This shrub will grow 4 to 6 feet tall and wide at maturity. It has dark green, three-lobed leaves that are 2 to 5 inches long and that resemble Red Maple leaves, hence the common name. The foliage turns florescent rose to grape-juice purple in the fall. Yellowish-white flower clusters typically bloom April through August. The flowers are followed in September by red berries that eventually turn a shiny blue-black when ripe. Mapleleaf Viburnum is a nectar and fruit source for bees, butterflies, birds and wildlife. It is also a host plant for butterfly and moth larvae. It has limited deer resistance and low salt tolerance. It does best in a dry loamy, slightly acidic to neutral sandy soil partial shade being optimal light for it.

Viburnum dentatum, commonly known as Arrowwood or Southern Arrowwood, is another wildlife-friendly deciduous shrub. It can be found along the coast on barrier islands and in the Pinelands as it has excellent tolerance of salt. It has attractive dark green leaves, and its white flowers with yellow stamens provide a nectar source for native bees and butterflies. Blue-black berry fruit follow the flowers and offer a valued food source for birds and wildlife. The Arrowwood is a host plant for Spring Azure butterfly larvae. The fall foliage can be yellow, glossy red, or reddish-purple. It becomes a large, rounded shrub with spreading, finely arching branches. It is valued for its durability and utility, as it makes a good hedge or screen. It’s useful in groupings, masses and barriers.

Cranberrybush viburnum is beautiful in winter landscapes.

Another native deciduous shrub is Viburnum lentago, common name Nannyberry or Sheepberry, which grows as an attractive large shrub or small tree. This is a slow growing shrub that can reach a height of 15 to 18 feet with a 10- to 20-foot spread. It features white flowers that bloom in late spring to early summer to provide a nectar source for native bees and butterflies. In September to October the fruits ripen, changing color from green to yellow, rose and pink, before maturing as blueish black. The berries provide winter food for birds. It grows best in partial shade in a dry loamy clay soil.

Viburnum prunifolium, common name Blackhaw Viburnum and Stagbush, is closely related to V. lentago, as it also prefers dry feet. Blackhaw is adaptable to many soil types and does best in full sun. It develops into a large, stiffly branched shrub or small tree that reaches a height of 12 to 15 feet. The Blackhaw is also very wildlife friendly. The white flowers that bloom in April and May provide nectar to native bees and butterflies. The fruit is pinkish-rose and matures to bluish-black. Besides providing a good food source for birds and wildlife the fruit is edible and used for preserves and jellies.

An interesting native, deciduous shrub with edible berries is Viburnum opulus var. Americanum (syn. Viburnum trilobum), also known as American Cranberrybush. It is a large, coarse, rounded shrub that is quite impressive in the winter landscape. This shrub tolerates wet or boggy areas better than many plants. It prefers acidic soil and needs moisture for optimum growth, at which it reaches 8- to 12-feet high and wide. It is often seen planted in landscape borders where its white, lacy flower cluster bloom in April and May, providing nectar for bees and butterflies. American Cranberrybush is an excellent choice for fruit production to feed both humans and wildlife alike. The conspicuous, drooping, red berries that mature in fall can be used for jams and jellies. The berries are also a valued food source for birds.

Arrowwood viburnum displays flowers and fruits through much of spring and summer.

The list of outstanding flowering viburnums is long; these are just a few selected examples to consider for New Jersey landscapes. Whichever viburnum you choose for your garden, you’re certain to enjoy them from season to season and for many years to come.

“A garden without a viburnum is akin to life without music and art.” - Michael A. Dirr, one of the great American horticulturists.

William Errickson is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County. Dennis McNamara is an agriculture program associate at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County.

