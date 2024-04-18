Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 22, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CRIMP EVENT PAYDAY INVENT
Answer: When she tried to take away her feline’s favorite aromatic herb toy, her — CAT NIPPED
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You don't live on Earth, you are passing through it." − Rumi / "Land really is the best art." − Andy Warhol
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
YOU CAN CUT ALL THE FLOWERS, BUT YOU CANNOT KEEP SPRING FROM COMING. − PABLO NERUDA
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
PROTEIN-RICH BEVERAGE THAT BODYBUILDERS CONSUME TO DEVELOP HEFTY CALF MUSCLES: LEG-NOG.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FIJI CHINA CHILE HAITI BELIZE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AGING, GRAIN, NOTRE, EYEWEAR, REASSESS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SUMMARY
KIDS
SELLER
COLBERT
WATERCOLOR
SOLVING
OVERHEAD
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Mount Tamborine magic
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/22/2024 - USA TODAY