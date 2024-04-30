Pueblo’s community block party promotes connections

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo’s Legacy and Community Experiences (the P.L.A.C.E.) plans to host its yearly community block party on Tuesday, April 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., celebrating neighborhoods and communities across Pueblo County.

This year’s event will take place between Keating and Central High School, on the 200 block of East Orman, to revitalize pride and affection for the Southside while highlighting the beauty of its community.

“We are working to bring joy and pride back into our neighborhoods as there are over 99% of our citizens proud to live here, but we need to help the 1% know they are valuable human beings and support them in the pursuit of a brighter future,” Said Jeanette Garcia, Member of the P.L.A.C.E. working committee.

The block party will accomplish three goals, according to organizers:

Establishing a safe environment for networking with neighbors and families and increasing the pride and love for our communities. Offering career prospects and avenues for exploration to participants. Providing information about resources and local businesses to address the needs of communities and families.

More than 45 organizations have confirmed their participation, including nonprofits, youth-focused groups, and potential employers such as Black Hills, law enforcement, construction trades, and the Pueblo Workforce Center. Higher education institutions have also been invited.

Entertainment will feature a local DJ, school choirs, cheer performances, ballet folklorico dancers, face painting, games, and a book giveaway.

Attendees should access the event at the intersection of Michigan Street and Orman Avenue, where they will receive a “Passport to the P.L.A.C.E.”

After visiting four of the 45 participating organizations, attendees will become eligible for a free slice of pizza and a beverage by presenting their stamped passports. After visiting an additional four organizations, including two “required” booths, attendees may exchange their stamped passport for a free “PUEBLO PROUD” golden t-shirt, while supplies last.

Parking is located behind Keating School, which generously donated parking lots for this event.

