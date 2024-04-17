The Best Tick-Repellent Clothing to Ward Off Big, Bad Bugs



If you’re gearing up to go hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, or otherwise enjoy the great outdoors, you should get ready to deal with the nuisance and perils of ticks. Along with biting insects like chiggers, black flies, sand fleas, gnats, midges, and mosquitoes, ticks can latch onto an unsuspecting hiker and infect them with an array of lethal diseases, such as Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded more than 50,000 reported cases of tickborne diseases in 2019.

If you’re going to spend the day in the woods, you should take steps to protect yourself. In addition to conventional defenses like insect repellents, you can buy clothing designed and chemically treated to minimize your risk of getting targeted by ticks. We’ve put together a primer with a long list of the best tick-repellent clothing and accessories that we’ve tried and recommend, so you can walk the woods with confidence.

The Best Tick-Repellent Clothing

The Expert: Having spent a large portion of my life outdoors–growing up a competitive equestrian, and now an avid hunter–I’ve found that avoiding insect bites is a never-ending task. I’ve tried many of the most popular solutions on the market (and some not-so-marketable ones) over the years, so I have a strong understanding of what works and what doesn’t.

I’ve also written about outdoor gear for publications like Field & Stream, Wide Open Spaces, and here at Popular Mechanics. I enjoy sharing the various products I personally field test or have a vast knowledge of and bringing awareness to other outdoor enthusiasts about products and new releases.

What to Consider When Buying Tick-Repellent Clothing

How Outdoor Clothes Keep Ticks Away

There are many ways that clothes can help prevent ticks from biting you. Some involve treating clothes with chemicals, similar to bug spray. Others revolve around the design and construction of a garment. When picking tick-repellent clothing, I look for garments that keep ticks away using three techniques–Chemical treatments, technical fabrics, and great skin coverage. Each of them can make a dramatic difference when you encounter ticks. No option works all the time, though, so combining two or more features is the best defense to keep you safe and comfortable.

Chemical Fabric Treatments

As you’ll see across my picks, many brands rely on a third-party chemical treatment called InsectShield, a proprietary chemical treatment that makes clothing insect-repellent. The primary ingredient in InsectShield (or any insect-repellent treatment for clothing) is permethrin. This synthetic pyrethroid insecticide can kill insects, including ticks, and is a repellent when applied to clothing. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, clothes factory-treated with permethrin are safe to wear.

In fact, unlike sprays and other repellents, permethrin-coated clothing is odorless and doesn’t irritate most people’s skin. It also stays active all day, so you don’t need to worry about reapplying anything throughout the day. Of course, these clothes invariably leave some skin exposed, but they provide a strong base layer of protection.

One thing to remember: While they last a long time–often 50 to 70 washes–chemical treatments will often lose their potency before the clothes are ready to be thrown away or recycled. Check the care instructions on your garments to ensure you clean them correctly to avoid prematurely washing out the treatment. You can renew the repellent factor of a garment of clothing by sending it to InsectSheld or applying an over-the-counter repellent product. We detail this further in the Q&A below.

Technical Fabrics

I look for outdoor clothing made from synthetic or “technical” fabrics like nylon, lycra, rayon, polyester, and spandex for hiking, hunting, and fishing. They’re often lighter, more breathable, and sometimes can help prevent insect bites. Layered nylon and Lycra mesh, for example, is a layered weave that even small insects have trouble biting through.

Technical fabrics can also have more specific benefits. Many of the garments on this list feature fabrics with moisture-wicking properties, so sweat rolls off your rather than soaking it through (to a point). Others provide sun protection, as indicated by their Ultraviolet Protection Factor, or “UPF,” which absorbs UV radiation to reduce the damaging effects of the sun on your skin.

Maximum Skin Coverage

The best way to keep ticks away, of course, is simply covering up so they can’t jump on you. Outdoorsy clothes made with ticks in mind will have extra design features to cover skin that would normally be exposed by casual outerwear, such as fitted wrist cuffs, elastic pant hems, or fitted neck and waist openings to maximize protection.

In the summer, at the height of insect season across North America, wearing long pants and long sleeves can seem like a hassle, but it is the safest option. If you make sure your adventuring clothes are made from lightweight, breathable materials, you can stay cool, comfortable, and covered.

How I Selected The Best Tick-Repellent Clothing

I spend a lot of time outside, and over my years of hunting and hiking through the woods, I've tested many articles of clothing to enhance my experience. Tickborne illnesses are no joke, and clothing to ward them off makes the difference between a positive experience and one that is memorable for causing sickness.

To select the best tick-repellent clothing, I drew on my years of outdoor adventuring experience. Many of these products are personal recommendations that I’ve used for hunting, camping, and hiking. Those that I've worn have been in all kinds of weather conditions and throughout various seasons. Some of these recommendations are based on meticulous research and recommendations from colleagues and friends, combined with my overall knowledge of the industry and these outdoor gear companies.

Total Base Layer Long-Sleeve Shirt

The Rynoskin Total base layer, which you wear underneath your shirt, protects your upper torso and arms. The super fine Nylon and Lycra mesh prevents biting insects from penetrating the fabric, even if they attach to your clothes. It also features form-fitting wrist cuffs to prevent insects from getting underneath your sleeves. While it lacks a chemical treatment, it is an easy and very effective way to avoid bites on your upper body.

The form-fitting material is stretchable and comfortable, allowing for a full range of movement when hiking, fishing, or hunting. While effectively bugproof, it’s remarkably thin and breathable, keeping you cool and wicking moisture to keep you dry. The elbow and shoulder areas are double-layered for maximum protection and durability. In cooler weather, the piece can be worn as a base layer. Available in black, green, tan, and white.

Shop Now Total Base Layer Long-Sleeve Shirt amazon.com $44.00

Base Layer Pants

Like its upper-body counterpart, the Rynoskin base layer pants keep bugs away using a fine mesh that bugs can’t bite through. Like the shirt, these versatile base layer pants are lightweight, form-fitted, and feature a moisture-wicking design. It fits nicely under any type of top-layer pants and is thin enough to forget you even have them on while running or playing sports.

The double-layered knees mitigate wear and tear, and the fitted ankle cuffs protect you from bugs crawling under your pant legs. Lastly, a thin double-layer, no-roll waistband keeps the leggings in place as you move, so there’s no need to adjust anything over the day. Available in black, green, tan, and white.

Shop Now Base Layer Pants amazon.com $44.00

Gear Equinox Guard Hoodie

Sitka Gear’s Equinox Guard hoodie features all three of our recommended tick-prevention features. This lightweight, moisture-wicking hoodie has a breathable, tightly knit blend of polyester and spandex. It is treated with InsectShield to keep bugs off, Polygiene to safeguard against bacteria, and features UPF 50+ UV protection for long days in the sun.

Meanwhile, the shirt has an extended rear hem that you can tuck in at the waist to keep bugs from crawling under your shirt, an unrestrictive hood, and a built-in breathable mesh facemask. It’s a roomier fit, too, which makes it very comfy, and perfect for layering.

Shop Now Gear Equinox Guard Hoodie amazon.com $149.00

Equinox Guard Pants

Sitka Gear also makes a stellar pair of hunting pants with a coverage-focused design and InsectShield protection. Made from a lightweight polyester and spandex blend, the already-breathable pants feature zippered mesh side panels and vented front leg pockets for maximum ventilation.

They have built-in gaiters, which you can tuck into your socks to keep insects from crawling up your legs. They also have a few technical features, including hidden suspender attachment points and a dedicated knife pocket.

Despite the fact that we’ve highlighted these for hunting, the Equinox Guard Pants are perfect for any kind of outdoor day.

Shop Now Equinox Guard Pants amazon.com $249.00

Bugstopper Quarter-Zip Long Sleeve Hoodie for Ladies

The Simms Bugstopper hoodie is popular among outdoor enthusiasts because of its quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties, InsectShield finish, and sun protection—all the protection needed in one garment. The design is a packable quarter-zip hoodie with a front center zipper that allows the hoodie to be easily pulled on or off, even over other clothes.

The extended cuff with thumbholes and longer back hem allow for extra coverage. The pass-through kangaroo pocket is great for storing small items or as a hand pocket. A three-panel hood rests comfortably on your head or can be worn over a ball cap, adding extra protection from biting bugs, ticks, or the sun.

Shop Now Bugstopper Quarter-Zip Long Sleeve Hoodie for Ladies cabelas.com $100.00

Feathersoft Leggings

For spring hiking, fishing, or other outdoor adventures, Pang Wangle’s feathersoft leggings are the perfect option. I recently wore these on a hike during the height of mosquito and tick season in South Alabama.

The high waistband keeps the leggings in place when taking high steps over logs, climbing hills, or bending and squatting. The double-brushed fabric is soft against the skin, does not cause chaffing, and is durable enough for walking through various high grass and weeds. The ankle length offers plenty of coverage and protection.

The odorless InsectShield repellent keeps mosquitoes and ticks at bay. The sewn-in back waist pocket securely holds a cell phone or small items. Not only will you be impressed with these feathersoft leggings, but if you are a proponent of sustainable products, the is made from recycled materials.

Shop Now Feathersoft Leggings amazon.com $88.00

Men’s Dri-Balance Long Sleeve T-Shirt

If you are looking for an all-around spring/summer favorite, the Men’s InsectShield Dri-Balance shirt fits that bill. The polyester material is ideal for spring and summer outings for its wicking properties. Find yourself fishing, working at the hunting lease, a backyard BBQ, or hiking your favorite trails where additional sleeve coverage is essential.

The Dri-Balance long-sleeve shirt can offer coverage from biting insects and still allow you to stay cool. The relaxed-fit shirt has a simple single hem cuff, a breast pocket, and a long tail that can be tucked in or worn out.

The roomy fit of the high-tech wicking 70% cotton and 30% polyester with InsectShield allows you to be comfortable and protected from biting insects and ticks. The Dri-Balance shirts pair well with a layering system so you can stay protected, offering year-round protection.

The added feature of UPF 30+ UV Sun Protection will make the Dri-Balance your favorite go-to shirt. Available in eight colors in sizes small to 3XL. Also, available in Short Sleeve style.

Shop Now Men’s Dri-Balance Long Sleeve T-Shirt amazon.com $37.00

Men’s BugsAway Mojave Convertible Pant

For those early mornings that start cool but turn into warm afternoons, the ExOfficio Mojave convertible pants are the perfect outdoor option. The durable stretch-nylon fabric is abrasion-resistant, with a built-in InsectShield to protect against biting insects and ticks. Additional UPF 50 protection shields from excessive UV rays. The pants zip off to make a pair of 10” cargo shorts when the day heats up or your activity warrants shorts.

There are plenty of pocket options: two front pockets, two zippered back pockets, and a zippered thigh pocket for additional security for small items, cell phones, keys, etc. Gusseted legs and zippered ankles allow for easy removal over hiking boots or shoes.

Shop Now Men’s BugsAway Mojave Convertible Pant amazon.com $73.16

Lightweight Hiking Socks

A tick’s easiest route to your skin is up your shoes and onto an exposed spot on your leg. Crew-length hiking socks, which cover your lower calves, are generally a great way to minimize your exposure, and these Insect Shield Hiking Socks take that protection to the next level.

Made by the company behind the popular insect-repellent treatment found on many of my picks, these socks are made from a comfortable blend of bamboo, polyester, cotton, rubber, and spandex.

They also have built-in cushioning in common pressure and wear points, offering protection from blisters and foot fatigue. Your socks are your first line of defense against ticks, and this is the best pair I’ve found.

Shop Now Lightweight Hiking Socks amazon.com $12.95

3D Mesh Tick Repelling Leg Gaiters

Leg gaiters, which cover the gap between the bottoms of your pants and your shoes, are a common extra for stalk hunters, anglers fishing from banks, and anyone who trudges through high grass or snow, as well as through brooks and streams. They provide excellent protection from briars, thick brush, and, of course, insects.

I like these gaiters from Lymeez because they’re comfortable and close with a full-length Velcro strip, which allows you to wrap them perfectly around your legs. They’re also treated with an odorless, long-lasting Permethrin coating that is microencapsulated, which allows for gradual release through friction. The 3D mesh exterior slows the crawl of ticks and mosquitoes, exposing them to the repellant.

Shop Now 3D Mesh Tick Repelling Leg Gaiters amazon.com $38.00

Q+A With Outdoor Expert Nancy Jo Adams

Can I retreat or reactivate a chemical treatment on my clothes after it’s expired?

If you wear out the Permethrin treatment on a garment, there are kits you can buy to reapply (or add it to other untreated clothing for that matter.) Clothing sprays, which use permethrin or other common bugs sprays like picaridin and DEET, which you apply and air-dry before wearing them on an outdoor adventure, last a few weeks. There are also laundry treatments, which you add to your wash cycle, which should last through a few washes.

Personally, I use Sawyer’s Fabric Treatment–available in pump or spray–for my hunting and hiking clothes. I’ve also used and liked Ben’s Clothing & Gear Insect Repellent, as well as Ranger Ready Fabric Treatment.

What do you recommend if you find ticks on clothing when returning from outdoor activities?

If you find ticks on your clothing when you get home from a day outside, the CDC recommends washing your clothes in hot water and drying them on high heat to kill any bugs. If you don’t plan to wash them right away, run them through the dryer for 10 minutes on high heat. (If your clothes are damp, keep them in until they’re fully dry.) After drying, make sure to empty out the lint screen immediately.

What’s the most important piece of tick-repellent clothing?

The Tick’s habitat is at ground level. They crawl on tall grasses, weeds, and brush for easy access to animals (including us). Your legs, particularly below the knees, are the most important places to protect. A tick-repellent base layer is a great choice, as it protects your whole lower half, often with fitted ankles and a waistband. Hiking socks are a solid second choice when it gets too warm for a full layer.

That said, I’d ultimately recommend combining them, as well as wearing a tick-repellent shirt, to ensure you have multiple layers of protection.

