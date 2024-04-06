How to protect your pets, livestock during Monday's solar eclipse

Plan on viewing the solar eclipse on Monday?

With cloudy skies in the forecast for the beginning of the week, according to the National Weather Service of Corpus Christi, you should get brief moments to view the fascinating alignment.

Bill Nye the Science Guy told the Austin Statesman people will still be able to view the eclipse even if it's cloudy.

"It's still spectacular," Nye said. "In general, even when it's cloudy, when you look straight in the sun's direction, you will still see the sun."

The moon moves in front of the sun creating a shadow during an annular solar eclipse at Lake Corpus Christi State Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Mathis, Texas.

While most are excited to view the solar eclipse, safety considerations are raised. Not just for humans, but also animals.

In a release, Kristina Paradowski and Isablle Louge, clinical assistant professors at Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said pets may display unusual behaviors because the darkness could disrupt their internal clocks, leading to confusion and anxiety.

Pets that have a history of anxiety, or storm anxiety, may exhibit additional behaviors including whining, pacing, panting or hiding.

“Some animals rely even more heavily on light cues; birds are one example,” Paradowski said. “If a pet bird is out of its cage, it may go back in and find its perch as if it is nighttime. Pet birds in the path of totality will likely be more vocal in periods prior to and after the eclipse, but silent during the peak eclipse.”

Maintaining your pet's daily routine or interactions is encouraged so they can feel a sense of normalcy and comfort during the eclipse. But if pets still exhibit unusual behaviors, owners should provide additional comfort and reassurance.

Karie Heathcoat of Houston holds basset hound Fancy and watches the annular solar eclipse at Lake Corpus Christi State Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Mathis, Texas.

“If pets are hiding, they may be too scared to interact, and forcing interaction may make them more nervous,” Paradowski said. “For pets who are food-motivated, you can always gently talk to them, pet them and give them their favorite snack as a distraction. Those who are too stressed to eat may crave physical touch, so you can calmly sit with, talk to and pet them.”

Those with livestock should also be concerned and look out for any confusion or erratic behavior, though some may have no reaction at all.

“Ideally, large animals should be kept in a familiar environment because it will be easier for them to navigate as the light dims,” Louge said. “In case the animals are spooked during the rapid change in light, owners should keep them in areas free of hazards like ravines, potholes or other things that could trip or injure them.”

While the solar eclipse is a rare event, owners should be mindful of their animals' well-being and take precautions to ensure their safety and free them of any harm or stress.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: Tussock moth caterpillars are here — be sure to avoid them

More: TxDOT to host campaign at TAMUK for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas A&M encourages pet protection during Monday's solar eclipse