Protect migrating birds in Indiana with these steps

Billions of birds are migrating north as the weather warms, and many of them make the great trek at night.

Bright, artificial lighting polluting the skies over cities can disorient the migrating birds causing them to call out in confusion and waste energy as they try to find their true path. The exhausted birds are then left vulnerable to other threats in their environments.

Allen’s hummingbirds, wood thrushes and golden-winged warblers are priority species directly affected by light pollution during migration, according to the Audubon Society, and could benefit from a lights out program.

Local organizations promote bird-safe lighting

The Amos Butler Audubon Society of Central Indiana and Bird Safe Indy are encouraging Hoosiers to turn off decorative, upward-facing and atrium lighting as the migrations pass by overhead.

The groups suggest installing timers or even motion sensors to outdoor lights to minimize light pollution in the area.

Mayor Joe Hogsett promotes light reduction for birds

The City of Indianapolis is actively encouraging residents and property owners to minimize lights between dusk and dawn from April 15-July 1 for the spring migrations and Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 during fall migration.

Mayor Hogsett issued a proclamation to help prevent bird death and injury during these times.

“It is in public interest and safety that such birds as warblers, orioles, tanagers, grosbeaks, and other such birds be safe while passing through Marion County,” the proclamation says.

How to help birds at night

The National Audubon Society published a list of ways to help birds migrating at night. These tips will not only protect these birds, but ultimately reduce energy consumption for homes and businesses.

Turn off exterior decorative lighting

Turn off pot and flood-lights

Substitute strobe lighting wherever possible

Reduce atrium lighting wherever possible

Turn off interior lighting especially on higher stories

Substitute task and area lighting for workers staying late or pull window coverings

Down-shield exterior lighting to eliminate horizontal glare and all light directed upward

Install automatic motion sensors and controls wherever possible

When converting to new lighting: assess quality and quantity of light needed, avoiding over-lighting with newer, brighter technology

