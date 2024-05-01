Produce, baked goods and more: Check out these Peoria-area farmers markets in 2024

As the weather warms, farmers markets are preparing to sprout up across the Peoria area. Those visiting the markets will find a wide assortment of locally sourced items, including fresh produce, baked goods, artwork and more.

Here are some farmers markets to check out in 2024.

Canton Main Street Farmers Market

Details: The market will begin June 1 and will take place each Saturday through September. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Address: Jones Park at 5 N. Main St., Canton

Website: https://www.cantonillinois.org/main-street/main-street-events/farmers-market/

East Peoria Farmers Market

Details: The market will begin on June 7 and will take place each Friday through Aug. 30. The market's hours are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Address: 396 W. Washington St., East Peoria

Website: https://www.cityofeastpeoria.com/329/East-Peoria-Farmers-Market

Germantown Hills Farmers Market

Details: The market begins June 1 and will take place each Saturday through Oct. 26. Hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Address: Located at the south end of the parking lot at Germantown Crossing

Website: https://germantownhillsillinois.org/

Metamora Farmers Market

Details: The market begins June 1 and will take place Saturdays through September. Hours are from 8 a.m. until noon.

Address: 113 E. Partridge St., Metamora

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MetamoraFarmersMarket/

Morton Farmers Market N More

People shop at Morton Farmers Market N More in 2019.

Details: The market begins on June 4 and will take place each Tuesday through August. The market's hours are from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Address: 225 E. Jefferson St., Morton

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MortonFarmersMarketNMore/

Pekin Farmers Market

Details: The market begins on June 6 and will take place each Thursday through Aug. 29. The market's hours are from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Two fall markets will also be held − with one held on Sept. 12 and the other held on Oct. 10.

Address: 551 S. 14th St., Pekin, in the Miller Center parking lot.

Website: https://www.pekinparkdistrict.org/activities-programs/pekin-farmers-market/

Peoria Farmers Market at Metro Centre

In this 2014 file photo. Joann Hosbrough helps a customer at the Crump Family Gardens booth at the Peoria Farmers Market at Metro Centre.

Details: The market begins May 1 and continues through Oct. 31. The market will operate Monday through Saturday and will open at 8 a.m. each day.

Address: 4700 N. University St., Peoria

Website: https://www.shopmetrocentre.com/farmers-market

Peoria Riverfront Market

Patrons relax in the shade of a large tree while taking a break from shopping at the weekly Riverfront Market in Peoria.

Details: The market begins on May 18 and takes place each Saturday through Sept. 28. Hours are from 8 a.m. until noon.

Address: 212 SW Water St., Peoria, in the River Station parking lot.

Website: https://visitdowntownpeoria.com/peoria-riverfront-market

Sheridan Market

Details: The market begins May 1 and will take place each Wednesday through September. Hours are from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Address: 3827 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, situated outside of Relics and Sheridan Nursery.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sheridan-Market/61557568785847/

