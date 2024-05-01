Produce, baked goods and more: Check out these Peoria-area farmers markets in 2024

Cassidy Waigand, Peoria Journal Star
As the weather warms, farmers markets are preparing to sprout up across the Peoria area. Those visiting the markets will find a wide assortment of locally sourced items, including fresh produce, baked goods, artwork and more.

Here are some farmers markets to check out in 2024.

Canton Main Street Farmers Market

Details: The market will begin June 1 and will take place each Saturday through September. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Address: Jones Park at 5 N. Main St., Canton

Website: https://www.cantonillinois.org/main-street/main-street-events/farmers-market/

East Peoria Farmers Market

Details: The market will begin on June 7 and will take place each Friday through Aug. 30. The market's hours are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Address: 396 W. Washington St., East Peoria

Website: https://www.cityofeastpeoria.com/329/East-Peoria-Farmers-Market

Germantown Hills Farmers Market

Details: The market begins June 1 and will take place each Saturday through Oct. 26. Hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Address: Located at the south end of the parking lot at Germantown Crossing

Website: https://germantownhillsillinois.org/

Metamora Farmers Market

Details: The market begins June 1 and will take place Saturdays through September. Hours are from 8 a.m. until noon.

Address: 113 E. Partridge St., Metamora

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MetamoraFarmersMarket/

Morton Farmers Market N More

People shop at Morton Farmers Market N More in 2019.
Details: The market begins on June 4 and will take place each Tuesday through August. The market's hours are from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Address: 225 E. Jefferson St., Morton

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MortonFarmersMarketNMore/

Pekin Farmers Market

Details: The market begins on June 6 and will take place each Thursday through Aug. 29. The market's hours are from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Two fall markets will also be held − with one held on Sept. 12 and the other held on Oct. 10.

Address: 551 S. 14th St., Pekin, in the Miller Center parking lot.

Website: https://www.pekinparkdistrict.org/activities-programs/pekin-farmers-market/

Peoria Farmers Market at Metro Centre

In this 2014 file photo. Joann Hosbrough helps a customer at the Crump Family Gardens booth at the Peoria Farmers Market at Metro Centre.
Details: The market begins May 1 and continues through Oct. 31. The market will operate Monday through Saturday and will open at 8 a.m. each day.

Address: 4700 N. University St., Peoria

Website: https://www.shopmetrocentre.com/farmers-market

Peoria Riverfront Market

Patrons relax in the shade of a large tree while taking a break from shopping at the weekly Riverfront Market in Peoria.
Details: The market begins on May 18 and takes place each Saturday through Sept. 28. Hours are from 8 a.m. until noon.

Address: 212 SW Water St., Peoria, in the River Station parking lot.

Website: https://visitdowntownpeoria.com/peoria-riverfront-market

Sheridan Market

Details: The market begins May 1 and will take place each Wednesday through September. Hours are from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Address: 3827 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, situated outside of Relics and Sheridan Nursery.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sheridan-Market/61557568785847/

