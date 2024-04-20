Mislabeled fish and outdated food: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for March

Note: Risk factor inspections are included. The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts these inspections every five years. According to comments on risk factor inspections, "For those food establishments selected, the risk factor inspection will take the place of one of the normal routine inspections."

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

The Journal Star examined routine inspections which took place in March for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars/taverns in Peoria County. More than 60 routine inspections − including risk factor inspections − were completed for these categories.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

Terminology used by the health department

Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine March inspections

Camp Wokanda 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe Carle Health UP Cafe 221 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria Caterpillar Tech E 14009 Galena Road, Mossville Caterpillar Tech K 14009 N. Galena Road, Peoria Catrina's Express 401 SW Water St., Peoria Dizzy Deans 1101 W. Garfield Ave. Unit A, Bartonville Mayflower Family Restaurant 211 N. 1st St., Dunlap MD's Sports Bar and Grill 7719 N. University Ave., Peoria Owl's Nest 2128 W. Callender Ave., West Peoria St. Sharbel's Church Hall 2920 W. Scenic Dr., Peoria Starbucks Coffee #8919 1200 Main St., Peoria Starbucks Coffee Company #10909 3708 N. Prospect Road, Peoria The Balanced Bee 4700 N. University St. Suite 61, Peoria The Chef and the Baker 106 E McClure Ave., Peoria The Third Degree Club 7403 N. Radnor Road, Peoria Tony's on Wheels Mobile Toot's Treats 608 W. Main St., Elmwood United Presbyterian Church 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

Establishments that received warning comments during routine March inspections

Norwood Pub-N-Grub at 1503 N. Norwood Blvd, Peoria, received four priority, five priority foundation and five core violations. These included:

The establishment's coleslaw was discarded after the health department found the date marked on it "exceeds the time limit of 7 days."

The health department found salt and flour stored in containers "that are not recognized as a safe material for food-contact."

According to the health department, beer and flour at the restaurant's batter station were "in direct contact of contamination from splashing of the hand washing sink."

The paper towel dispenser at the kitchen handsink was jammed. The violation was corrected on site.

The health department noted "that there was no Backflow Prevention Device installed on the mop sink. "

Sushi Po Japanese & Chinese Restaurant − which operates at 4700 N. University St. 89-89A, Peoria, as Sushi Ko − received a warning comment during a risk factor inspection. Violations included:

The restaurant "is serving undercooked, ready-to-eat fish salmon that is wild caught and has not undergone proper parasite destruction process."

According to the health department: "Escolar is being served and presented to consumer incorrectly as white tuna and tilapia is being served and presented to consumer incorrectly as red snapper. All foods offered to the consumer must be honestly represented. Foods have been placed under embargo until either the menu is changed to reflect the true identity of the foods, or a new order has come in and the foods are honestly presented, reflecting the menu."

Shrimp tempura was discarded after the health department found it was "not maintained at 41°F, or less."

The health department found various foods "stored in non food grade containers."

Warning comment follow up inspections

Norwood Pub-N-Grub at 1503 N. Norwood Blvd, Peoria, received four priority, five priority foundation and five core violations on March 4.

On March 8, an administrative follow up said the person in charge of the establishment sent "proof of correction" for the backflow prevention violation and the unsafe food containers. The comment noted that "no further follow up is needed at this time for both of these violations."

A follow up inspection on March 20 noted that the flour was still stored in "a container that is not recognized as a safe material for food-contact." However, the person in charge was able to show new containers had been purchased.

The establishment received one priority, one priority foundation and three core violations during this follow up.

Sushi Po Japanese & Chinese Restaurant − which operates at 4700 N. University St. 89-89A, Peoria, as Sushi Ko − received a warning comment during a risk factor inspection on March 19.

The following day, the embargo on various foods was lifted after "the menus were corrected to show the correct identities of the foods."

An April 2 follow up inspection found two priority, three priority foundation and six core violations. A comment on the inspection noted that "significant improvement in food safety practices has been observed" and "no further follow-up is required at this time."

Comments on the inspection said the person in charge also had a letter which noted that "no further parasite destruction was required" for the fish served at the restaurant.

Violations observed during the follow up inspection include:

According to the health department, an "employee used bare hands to roll sushi." The violation was corrected on site.

Several foods were "not marked with a use-by date." The violation was corrected on site.

An employee washed their hands in a three-compartment sink, rather than a handwashing sink. The violation was corrected on site.

