What is it?

How can you tell if a walking shoe hits the mark? Glowing testimonials stream in from people on their feet constantly, like nurses, restaurant servers and even Disney theme park fanatics. If a shoe can survive that kind of abuse, then you know it’s up to the challenge of keeping your feet pampered and pain-free on a daily basis. Enter the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, an Amazon top-seller. Tens of thousands of shoppers have bestowed them with five-star reviews — many of whom are folks who are always on the move. These puppies are usually sold out, but they're back in stock and on sale for Prime Day! They're marked down as low as $39, from $70.

Why is it a good deal?

If your day is spent on your feet, getting relief from the strain of standing is priceless. These sneakers sell out fast at their regular price, but we haven't seen the price dip this low since July.

Why do I need this?

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical.

What reviewers say

More than 63,000 shoppers — servers, nurses and Disney enthusiasts — rave about these sneakers.

“I'm a nurse and work for 12 hours on my feet. I also have very flat, very wide, large feet for a woman,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “These shoes are so comfy! They're super light, flexible, they don't make any noise...I'm considering getting another pair to be running around, everyday shoes because wearing your gross nursing shoes outside the hospital...yuck!”

“If they can survive a trip to Disneyland and an everyday shift at an ER, then I’m sure they can survive an apocalypse...maybe,” wrote another.

“I wore these for a four-day trip to Disney World, walking over five miles a day and standing in lines for hours, and my feet never hurt,” wrote a thrilled reviewer.

“Very comfortable and lightweight," said another reviewer. "My only con is that they run a little big. I normally wear a 6.5 and wish I would’ve ordered a 6 — but that’s not the shoe’s fault! I like being able to just skip them on and run out the door.”

“I’m a waitress, I run around like crazy, and at the end of my shift it doesn’t feel like I’ve been on my feet all day,” wrote one worker. “I also have very wide feet, and after breaking them in I have no issues.”

