Pride Month is coming up. When is it and why do we celebrate? Florida events to know

Summer is just around the corner, with Pride Month set to start at the beginning of June.

It doesn't matter whether you're a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally who loves to show their support, or you're not even sure where you fall yet, everyone is always welcome to participate.

Here's what to know about Pride Month and Florida's upcoming celebrations.

What is Pride Month?

Held in June every year, LGBTQ Pride Month is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other sexualities. It seeks to honors LGBTQ history and the challenges the community faces, past and present, according to Cathy Renna, Communications Director for the National LGBTQ Task Force.

When is Pride Month?

According to History, Pride Month is held in June due to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City. The riots began on June 28 when police officers raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village, which led to days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement.

What is the difference between LGBTQ month and Pride Month?

Some might be confused at Pride Month being in June since there are also Pride celebrations in October.

October is designated as LGBTQ+ History Month, endorsed by GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the National Education Association and other national organizations.

According to the Proud Trust, Pride Month is different from LGBTQ History Month because it "focuses on the present and the future of the community rather than the past."

When is National Pride Day celebrated?

National LGBTQ+ Pride Day is celebrated on June 28, which is the same day the Stonewall Riots started.

When did Pride Month start? Why is it called 'pride?'

USA TODAY notes that in the year following the riots, some of the first Gay Pride parades were held in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Early Pride celebrations still excluded pivotal members, such as trans women and other women of color.

Celebrations soon expanded on their activist roots in the 1980s and 1990s with the onset of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. More recently, activists have used the celebrations to shed light topics from marriage equality to racial justice.

(Left) Ed Grudus of Dayton was one of more than 500 gay rights supporters from all over the state to march in the Ohio Gay Pride Parade on June 26, 1982. The parade concluded with a rally on the Statehouse lawn. (Right) Marchers in Columbus' first Gay Pride Parade on June 26, 1982 head southbound on Front Street in Columbus to the west of the Nationwide building. Some resources say the Pride Parade started with the 1981 march and some say it started in 1982, since that was the first year it was officially named the Gay Pride Parade.

As for why it is called "pride," it again goes back to the Stonewall Riots. Bustle explains that Brenda Howard, a bisexual woman, is known as the "Mother of Pride" for her work in organizing the first LGBTQ Pride March back in 1970. It was also noted that Howard's peers and other key figures popularized the word following its inception.

June became known as Pride Month in the United States when former President Bill Clinton first recognized it in 1999, referring to it as "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month." Former President Barack Obama declared June "LGBT Pride Month" in 2009.

Most recently, President Joe Biden declared June "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in 2021, including all sexualities under the acronym.

What are some notable Pride events scheduled in Florida?

Gay Days participants show their love for Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World in 1999.

Here are some key Pride events taking place in the Sunshine State:

Gay Days - Gay Days Orlando is where lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals, their families, friends, and supporters go to different theme parks, specifically Walt Disney World. The first Saturday in June is traditionally red shirt day at Magic Kingdom, but there are other red shirt days at different parks.

The Pride Cup - The KindRED Pride Foundation hosts "The Pride Cup," a multi-sport LGBTQ+ competition, in June with events welcoming all levels of athletes.

PrideFest Treasure Coast - Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast will host their annual PrideFest on June 8.

St. Pete Pride - The largest Pride celebration in the state, organizers will host four themed weeks that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community all month.

Pridefest Kissimmee - Saturday, June 1 at noon, enjoy food and craft vendors, local artists, and activities.

Key West Pride - From Wednesday, June 5 to Sunday, June 9, the keys will be hosting their famous pride events.

Fernandina Beach Pride - It will have a parade, festival, vendors, food trucks and music for the Nassau County communities on Saturday, June 8.

PensaPride - Pensacola's Pride will see activities like drag shows, art displays, live music, food trucks, and much more on Saturday, June 15.

Space Coast Rainbow Run 5K - On Saturday, June 15, Space Coast Pride will be hosting a 5K promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles in the LGBTQIA+ community. You can sign up here.

Contributing reporting: Cady Stanton, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pride Month 2024: When it is and where in Florida to celebrate