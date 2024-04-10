The power of dialogue: Speakers inspire, motivate at first TEDxColumbus HS



















Eight inspiring speakers, most of them Christopher Columbus High School alumni, delivered heartfelt, thought-provoking talks during the recent TEDxColumbus HS.

Columbus, an all-boys college prep Catholic school in Westchester, is one of only a handful of high schools in Miami-Dade County to ever hold a TEDx event.

The theme was “Always Ahead.” Katie Essig, a longtime Columbus English teacher, spearheaded and directed the production at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center.

“As the organizer and license holder of TEDx Columbus HS, my primary goal was to provide a platform for our Columbus community to come together and share ideas worth spreading,” Essig said.

“I strongly believe in the power of dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas to inspire positive change. By hosting a TEDx event, we aimed to foster a culture of curiosity, creativity and open-mindedness among our students, faculty and broader community.”

The speakers and their topics were: Author and Live Like Bella Foundation CEO Raymond Rodriguez-Torres ’94 (“ragedy to Triumph: Live Like Bella); Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Patrick Farrell ‘77 (Does the Image Need to Move to Move You?); software automation solutions expert Alex Cordero ‘18 (Aligning Productivity Software with Human Learning Styles & Working Methods); Cuban-Jamaican musician Danny Collazo ‘20 (An Interactive Musical Demonstration on Afro-Cuban Rhythms); BLUE Missions CEO Danny Rodriguez ’08 (Finding Your Drop); CEO of Real Estate Sales Force Jorge Guerra ‘96 (The American Dream: The Transformative Power of Homeownership); UM Hurricanes Assistant Football Coach Alex Mirabal ‘88 (A Coach’s Pursuit of Teaching & Learning); and Cybersecurity ceader William Mendez (Transforming the Cybersecurity Landscape).

ENTER NATURE PHOTOS IN CONTEST

The fourth annual “AS I SEE IT” photography competition is open for submissions through May 10 with more than $4,000 in cash prizes on the line. You must be 18 years old to enter. Sponsored by the Coral Gables Garden Club, this contest enhances the connection with the natural world by showcasing exceptional nature and wildlife photography.

Proceeds go to environmental and conservation initiatives, as well as scholarships for college and graduate students studying the natural sciences and landscape design. There are 10 categories this year.

ENJOY VOICE COMPETITION FINALS

The Young Patronesses of the Opera and Florida Grand Opera will present the Finals Concert of the 32nd Voice YPO/FGO Competition at 1:30 p.m. April 20 at First United Methodist Church, 536 Coral Way.

The event will showcase the talents of 10 top young opera singers who will compete in a program featuring some of the most beloved pieces from the classical repertoire.

Former winners have gone on to grace the stages of major opera houses around the world, demonstrating the competition’s track record of nurturing and launching successful careers in opera.

In addition to watching these rising stars perform, concert attendees will have the opportunity to participate in selecting the Audience Favorite award. One performer will be awarded the grand prize of $10,000.

BRING YOUR PUP TO BRUNCH

Savor an incredible brunch alongside your furry best friend (who will have a four-paw rated menu) at the 26th Brunch for the Animals, April 21 at Aventura Mall’s Level Three Venue.

There will also be a silent auction, shopping and on-site pet adoptions, so you may even meet a new family member. The best part is that proceeds help the hundreds of homeless dogs and cats looking for forever families at the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Soffer and Fine Adoption Center.

ROBOTICS AWARD OPEN TO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Florida Power & Light Company is accepting applications until May 15 to its FPL Robotics Scholarship for 2024. The scholarship is open to all public and private high school students across FPL’s service area who have two or more years in a FIRST Tech Challenge or FIRST Robotics Competition.

Designed to empower young minds and cultivate future leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), the scholarship aims to support one talented student who displays exceptional passion and potential in robotics.

“We love this time of year when we get to announce that FPL’s Robotics Scholarship is once again open for qualified high school seniors,” said Sarah Marmion, FPL Senior Manager of Community Engagement and Educational Programs.

“Robotics presents an incredible platform for students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork skills, all of which are essential in today’s rapidly evolving world. We believe that by supporting robotics education, we are investing in the future and cultivating the next generation of STEM leaders.”

Interested students can submit their applications at FPL.com/Education under STEM Grants and Scholarship.

