Popular clothing retailer Vineyard Vines to open in Disney Springs

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Vineyard Vines — the popular clothing retailer identified by its smiling, pink whale logo — will open soon at Disney Springs.

Signage for the retail addition has appeared in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, near shops for Under Armour and Pandora Jewelry, and websites for both Disney Springs and Vineyard Vines list the new store as “coming soon.”

Founded in 1998 on Martha’s Vineyard by brothers Shep and Ian Murray, Vineyard Vines features a range of clothes and accessories for men, women and kids including polos and tees, performance gear and Shep Shirts — the brand’s signature take on a quarter-zip pullover.

Read: Wind advisory in effect, low chance of tornados in Central Florida Thursday

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



