Pontiac Fans Will Want To Bid at The Big Boy Toy Sale Later This Month

Get ready Pontiac collectors!

Pontiac aficionados, mark your calendars because the highly anticipated Big Boy Toy Sale is gearing up to showcase some of the most coveted gems from the Pontiac legacy. Set to take place later this month, this prestigious auction promises an exhilarating lineup of classic Pontiac vehicles that will undoubtedly ignite the passions of fans and collectors alike. From timeless classics to rare tributes, there's something for every Pontiac enthusiast to covet at this extraordinary event.

At the heart of the auction lies a diverse array of Pontiac models, each embodying the brand's hallmark combination of style, performance, and heritage. Whether you're drawn to the muscle-bound prowess of the GTO, the sleek sophistication of the Firebird, or the timeless charm of the Bonneville, the Big Boy Toy Sale has something to satisfy every Pontiac aficionado's automotive desires. With meticulously curated offerings and a showcase of meticulously restored vehicles, this event is poised to be a celebration of Pontiac's enduring legacy and its enduring allure among automotive enthusiasts worldwide. So, get ready to rev your engines and place your bids, because at the Big Boy Toy Sale, Pontiac fans won't want to miss out on the opportunity to bring home a piece of automotive history.

1970 Pontiac GTO Tribute

Experience the exhilarating nostalgia of the 1970 Pontiac GTO Tribute, a timeless masterpiece that pays homage to the legendary muscle car era. Boasting a powerful 400 cubic inch V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, this radiant red beauty delivers both raw power and effortless cruising capabilities. With its iconic design and attention to detail, the 1970 Pontiac GTO Tribute captures the essence of a bygone era, making it a must-have for any classic car enthusiast looking to relive the glory days of American muscle. See it here.

1968 Pontiac GTO

Step into the past and experience the thrill of the open road with the 1968 Pontiac GTO 2-door convertible. This iconic piece of automotive history embodies the essence of classic American muscle, boasting a timeless design and exhilarating performance. With its sleek lines, powerful engine, and convertible top, the 1968 GTO captures the hearts of car enthusiasts and collectors alike. Whether cruising down the highway or turning heads at a car show, this GTO is sure to make a statement wherever it goes. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive legend – bid on the 1968 Pontiac GTO convertible today. See it here.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana. With many great classic cars and trucks, and a great collection of automobilia, you do not want to miss this auction. If you need assistance registering for online bidding, please email info@freijeauctioneers.com Please note that you can use our auction platform at a lower cost or Proxibid.





