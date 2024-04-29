Powerball player just misses $151 million jackpot — but still wins big prize in NC

A lottery player just missed a $151 million jackpot prize — but still scored a big win in North Carolina.

The person bought a Powerball ticket that matched all but one number picked in the April 27 drawing, making it worth $50,000, according to the N.C. Education Lottery and Powerball websites.

The winning numbers: white balls 9-30-53-55-62, with red Powerball 23.

The lucky ticket, which matched four of the white balls and the red ball, was sold at a Raleigh-area store. It came from Rose Mart on Northwest Maynard Road in Cary, lottery officials wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The winner was just one number from the jackpot prize, which stood at an estimated $151 million. While no one hit the jackpot, $1 million winners in Georgia and New Jersey scored the nation’s largest prizes the night of the drawing.

As of 11:30 a.m. April 29, the North Carolina player hadn’t come forward to claim their $50,000 prize, lottery officials told McClatchy News in an email. The state gives drawing game winners about six months to cash in.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

