Best Friends NWA rescues 30 dogs at risk of being killed from Central Arkansas shelter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville took in more than two dozen dogs from an overcrowded Central Arkansas shelter earlier this week, according to a news release.

30 dogs were recovered, including a mother and her nine puppies, from Jacksonville Animal Services that were at risk of being killed, Best Friends said.

“These dogs were pulled despite the Pet Resource Center being filled to the brim with dogs, and we need the community to help us save even more lives by adopting,” the company said in the release.

For the rest of the weekend, Best Friends says they are waiving adoption fees to help the dogs find homes.

For more information on the available dogs, visit BestFriends.org.

