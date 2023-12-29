Podiatrists say compression socks can ease foot pain — grab Amazon's top-selling pair for $6 (that's 70% off)

If you've ever experienced plantar fasciitis, you know how agonizing it can be. The condition, which impacts a whopping 2 million Americans each year, can cause intense symptoms like pain on the bottom of the foot and achiness that gets worse when you walk. There is good news, at least: Plantar fasciitis is treatable. One go-to trick podiatrists prefer? Compression socks. "We use these regularly for our patients with plantar fasciitis," Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Ill., tells Yahoo Life. Well, these top-selling Bitly Compression Socks are down to as low as $6 during Amazon's Winter Sale, so scoop up a pair for less while you can!

Why is it a good deal?

These socks start at just $6 (down from $20) — a savings of nearly 70%! We've yet to see them cheaper than this, and while prices vary depending on color and size, you'll pay under $10 for most pairs. Plus, being able to walk and stand with little to no pain is priceless!

Why do I need this?

Plantar fasciitis happens when there is inflammation of the plantar fascia, a long, thin ligament that lies directly beneath the skin on the bottom of your foot and connects your heel to the front of your foot, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). That inflammation can be triggered by stress, strain and pressure on the area, the AAOS says. Cue the pain.

"The goal of a compression sock for plantar fasciitis is to provide better support for the arch of the foot," Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, CA, tells Yahoo Life. "Better support means less stress on the plantar fascia and, hopefully, relief of pain, or at least prevention of pain recurrence."

Compressing the plantar fascia "will help with both pain and inflammation of the affected ligament," Lockwood says. Plantar fasciitis compression socks have a lot going for them, says Graves: They provide at least partial pain relief, can be worn with any type of shoe or even barefoot, and can be worn with orthotics. They're also easy to wash and wear.

The Bitly socks, which come in five different colors, check all the boxes. They use compression to gently squeeze the center of your feet to help ease your pain. These handy socks are moisture-wicking, so you can slip them on under other socks or simply wear them as is without worrying about sweaty toes. They even provide a little extra ankle support.

Agony of de-feet got you down? Just a few bucks'll buy you sweet, sweet relief. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 29,000 fans have left glowing reviews for the Bitly Compression Socks, swearing by their comfort and ability to ease pain.

"My plantar fasciitis was severe and took over a year to fully resolve. I tried braces, sleeves, creams and eventually I saw a podiatrist," a five-star reviewer wrote. "These are the second-best thing that I used to help me with my plantar fasciitis. The best thing was my podiatrist and the steroid shot I received. These sleeves, however, reduced and eventually eliminated my pain while walking. I tried a couple other brands. They turned out to be worthless, but these work great."

A fellow satisfied shopper had this to say: "I immediately put the sleeve on my foot and the initial sensation was almost an audible laugh because I thought: There's no way this thing can have any effect. Two hours later I was noticing some relief, and 10 hours later it was remarkable ... This morning I can take a step with almost no pain."

A self-described "ultimate skeptic" said they were "desperate" after plantar fasciitis sidelined their distance running. Now, they said, their plantar fasciitis "is completely under control." They continued: "I run without pain, I wake up and can walk without pain. I am truly amazed that something so simple has solved my struggle with PF. I've been running now for four months, up to 25 miles a week. My life is back in balance now that running is back in my life. Last week I won my age group competing in my first organized running event in years. Thank you!"

This final fan wrote: "I am pretty active — pickleball, soccer and rugby. I developed plantar fasciitis while playing a lot of pickleball. I tried various inserts, stretches, frozen water bottles, tennis balls ... all the things. These socks actually work. I wear them every day. ... My only complaint is the toeless part curls up, so you have to put socks on carefully."

Another podiatrist-approved product? These popular Akk sneakers, which are also on sale:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $400 $570 Save $170 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $141 $345 Save $204 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $36 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag $25 See at Amazon