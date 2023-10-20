Save your coins (and your feet) with these stellar sales. (Amazon)

Whether you only wear them to the gym or just about anywhere, a great pair of sneakers is a must in virtually any wardrobe. You no longer have to sacrifice support for style, either: The comfiest, cushiest sneakers deliver both in spades, and if you've been waiting for a time to replace an old favorite pair (or perhaps add a new one to your collection), now is the time.

Yahoo Life asked New York–based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg to pick the comfiest shoes she's been coveting as of late — and guess what? They're all available at Amazon, and they're all on sale.

Whatever ails you and your feet, you're bound to find something that soothes your tired tootsies here.

Scroll for Dr. Zaydenberg's top picks.

Amazon Akk Womens Athletic Walking Shoes $41 $80 Save $39 Dr. Zaydenberg loves these stylish kicks — and she's in good company. They have over 19,000 five-star reviews to back them up! We're pretty sure the Akks are about to become your new favorite footwear. Lightweight, with just the right mix of give and support, they’re a pleasure to slip into. "The toe box is bendable, and looks accommodative, especially for people who have wide feet, bunions and hammertoes," explains Dr. Zaydenberg. "The shank looks supportive too.” $41 at Amazon

The cushy memory foam insole absorbs impact, while the flexible rubber sole feels like a dream. The soft mesh upper is happily breathable — no overly toasty toes here. And each shoe weighs only 0.8 pounds!

These winners are available in 38 different colors, so grab yourself a few pairs.

Amazon Puma Carina Sneaker $55 $70 Save $15 This sporty sneaker — which is marked down in a bunch of colors and sizes — is made entirely of buttery leather. The chunky style will win you points around town too. You'll want to wear these with everything: leggings, jeans, even skirts and dresses. Dr. Zaydenberg is most intrigued by the shoe's thick base. "The platform is good for people with insertional Achilles tendonitis," Dr. Zaydenberg explained. $55 at Amazon

Translation: You're experiencing inflammation at the back of your foot, where your Achilles tendon meets the heel bone.

"Elevating your heel is relaxing the Achilles tendon, and it provides less tension in the area of concern," Dr. Zaydenberg adds. Choose from 38 colors!

"The bungee cord accommodates wider feet," she explained. "It's also great for those with a larger instep."

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Aliah $78 These comfy Tommy Hilfiger kicks have a thick rubber sole that not only looks cool: It also helps absorb shock with each step. Grab them for up to 60% off now. “They’re supportive, accommodative, and the rubber sole is shock-absorbing," Dr. Zaydenberg shared. "It’s a good fit for people with metatarsalgia and plantar fasciitis.” $78 at Amazon

Tip: Metatarsalgia, or inflammation at the ball of your foot, and plantar fasciitis (inflamed tissue at the bottom of the foot) can often be the most painful in the a.m. — so wear these on your morning walks!

Plus: These slip right on.

Amazon Clarks Ashland Bubble Slip-On Loafer $45 $85 Save $40 Clarks are known for their supreme comfort and support, and these classic leather loafers are no exception. They're packed with extra cushioning, from the heel cup to the breathable footbed. They have a small platform heel (hence the "bubble" in the name) and are perfect for, well, whatever is keeping you on your toes that day. Speaking of toes: Yours are sure to be happy tucked into these babies. Save $33 now! Says Dr. Zaydenberg: "They’re excellent for people with peripheral vascular disease and different toe deformities." $45 at Amazon

Are your feet hard to fit? These come in women's sizes 5 to 12 in narrow, regular, wide and extra-wide. Plus there are 13 great colors and styles to pick from.

