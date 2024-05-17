Planning a day of fun in the sun? What is and isn't allowed on Presque Isle beaches

Sand replenishment on Presque Isle State Park's beaches isn't set to start until after the swimming season begins on Memorial Day weekend.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said work will be done with as little interference to swimming as possible by shifting operations to accommodate both the work and swimmers.

"We're anticipating sand work should start right around the first week of June," Greene said.

Crews will begin by transferring sand from a stockpile at the North Pier to Beach 5.

"There's a lot of sand that has to go in that section," Greene said.

More sand will be delivered to Presque Isle during the season. Other areas expected to receive sand include the western side of Beach 6 and between Beaches 6 and 7.

Sand replenishment takes place at Presque Isle State Park's Beach 6 in 2019. The 2024 sand work is expected to start in June.

After a spring evaluation of erosion, Greene said the peninsula was looking pretty good compared with some years.

He said Lake Erie water levels are down slightly again this year, leaving more sand visible along the shore.

"In general, I think people are going to think there is more beach this year," Greene said.

Here are some other things to know before hitting the beaches at Presque Isle this year:

Can I swim at the park when there are no lifeguards?

"We allow swimming only at designated and guarded beaches," Greene said.

Signs near the park entrance indicate which beaches are open for swimming and the hours each day.

At beaches that are unguarded, whether that's because it's not a swimming beach or it's outside of lifeguard hours, visitors can only wade in the water up to their knees, Greene said.

Is smoking allowed at Presque Isle beaches?

Smoking is permitted in Pennsylvania state parks, Greene said. However, that doesn't include "clean air beaches."

At Presque Isle, smoking is not permitted on Beaches 3 and 11, he said. At those beaches, designated smoking areas are located near the tree line.

Are dogs allowed at Presque Isle beaches?

"Pets are welcome," Greene said.

But pets must be under their owners' control, on at least some sort of leash that is no longer than 6 feet, he said. At guarded beaches, pets must remain along the dunes or near the wood line. Outside of swimming areas, pets can go in Lake Erie but must still remain under their owners' control.

Beach 6 is one of the most popular at Presque Isle State Park.

Can I bring an umbrella or tents to the beach?

Visitors can set up beach umbrellas, tents and similar shelters. Greene said people are asked to be courteous of other visitors and can't obstruct a lifeguard's view of the water.

Do you have sunscreen for people?

If visitors forget their protection from the sun, Greene said sunscreen dispensers are located on the back of main lifeguard chairs. Sunscreen is also available at the public safety building near Beach 6.

