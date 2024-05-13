Here are places to view Fourth of July fireworks in South Jersey

Who doesn’t love a good fireworks display on the Fourth of July?

There are plenty of options for you to view fireworks for the holiday, some of them are before the Fourth and a few are after, but plenty are on the actual day.

From the Camden Waterfront to the boardwalk in Wildwood, there will be plenty of fireworks for your viewing pleasure.

Here are some of them:

Annual Fireworks over the Delaware River as viewed from the Battleship New Jersey Museum and its gun turrets in Camden across from Philadelphia. Reservations are available on board the ship for viewing for only the $10 parking fee.

Westville FireworksDate: June 22, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Food trucks and live music will precede the fireworks show. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

1 River Drive.Maple Shade Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

Date: June 29 (rain date is June 30)

The parade begins at noon and is on Main Street from Steinhauer Elementary School to North Lippincott Avenue.

The fireworks begin at dusk at Maple Shade High School.

180 Frederick Avenue.

Cherry Hill fireworks display

Date: July 3, 7 to 9 p.m.

The township will host an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show for the first time since 2014.

The show, with live entertainment and food from vendors, is at Jonas C. Morris Stadium, which is behind Cherry Hill High School West.

Hollis Avenue.

Mount Laurel fireworks and first responders night

Date: July 3, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This is the township’s first ever fireworks and first responders night. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

There will be a live band, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, police cars, fire trucks, K9 units and giveaways at Laurel Acres Park.

1045 South Church Street.

Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 3, 5 to 10 p.m. (rain or shine)

Iron Works Park will host live music on stage, food vendors, merchants, games, rides, beer tent and more.

155 Wollner Drive.

Camden Freedom Festival

Date: July 3, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Wiggins Waterfront Park will be the site of the event, which includes food vendors, live music and more followed by a fireworks display over the Delaware River.

2 Riverside Drive.

Battleship New Jersey, Camden

Date: July 3, 7 to 10 p.m.

There will be live music, temporary tattoos for kids, food concessions and bar service on the main deck. $10 for general public fireworks viewing. General Admission Fireworks Tickets

The Battleship New Jersey enters the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard's Dry Dock #3 for a historic dry dock maintenance project on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Admiral’s VIP Fireworks package is available for $100. Beer, wine, soda, appetizers and a “unique viewing location” from the Admiral’s and Captain’s decks, a level above the main deck. You also have access to the main deck. Admiral’s VIP Fireworks Tickets

No chairs, alcohol or food can be brought aboard the ship.

100 Clinton Street.

Haddonfield’s The Yankee Doodle Do and Fireworks

Date: July 3, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

At Kings Highway by Haddonfield High School, there will be children’s activities, entertainment and food, followed by the fireworks about 9:15 p.m.

The Shore Thing will perform on the stage and children’s activities include a J-Dogz bounce house.

Bring your own chairs.

Medford Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display

Date: July 3, 6 to 10 p.m. (July 6th rain date).

This free family event at Freedom Park will feature music, a food court, a kids zone, vendors and fireworks.

86 Union Street.

Bordentown Township fireworks

Date: July 3, 9 to 10 p.m.

A fireworks display will be hosted at Joseph Lawrence Park.

There will be food trucks, games, vendors and other entertainment.

316 Ward Avenue.

Lower Township Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 3, 5 to 10 p.m.

The Bayfront of North Cape May is the site, and it will host festivities, including food vendors and carnival rides.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Between Lincoln Boulevard and Emerson Avenue.

Haddon Township’s fireworks celebration

Date: July 3, 7 p.m. (rain date is July 5)

There will be music, bounce houses, refreshments and more. Admission is free. Fireworks are set off at dark at the Haddon Township High School football stadium.

406 Memorial Avenue.

Collingswood July 4th Celebration

Date: July 4, 6:30 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, and then fireworks at dusk at the Collingswood High School stadium.

424 Collings Avenue.Bridgeton Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 4, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park will host the celebration. Fireworks at dusk.

The intersection of Mayor Aiken and West Park drives in Bridgeton City Park.

4 Burt Street.

Margate Mothers' 4th of July Fireworks

Date: July 4, 9 to 10 p.m.

The beach at Huntington Avenue is the site of the event, hosted by the Margate Mothers' Association. Bring your beach chairs, blankets and kids.Middle Township Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 4, 3 to 9:30 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, games for kids and fireworks at dusk at the Goshen Complex.

626 Goshen Road.

Millville July 4th Fireworks

Date: July 4, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Union Lake Park will feature a pie eating and watermelon contests, live music, backyard games and fireworks at dusk.

1414 Canal Street.

Ocean City July 4th Fireworks Celebration

Date: July 4, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The Music Pier area will feature a kite flying competition at 7 p.m., followed by entertainment on the beach, then fireworks.

825 Boardwalk.

Summertime strollers crowd Ocean City's boardwalk during evening hours.

Cape May Independence Day fireworks

Date: July 4, 9:30 p.m. (rain date is July 5)

Fireworks will be launched from a barge a quarter-mile offshore, across from Congress Hall.

The fireworks can be seen from the promenade, beach or properties facing Beach Avenue.

Beachfront - Beach Ave.

Wildwood Fourth of July fireworks

Date: July 4, 10 p.m. (rain date is July 5)

The fireworks are launched from the beach at Pine Avenue and are synchronized to patriotic music playing over the sound system.

The amusement piers are nearby.

Florence Township Patriotic Celebration

Date: July 6, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The evening’s events include a concert, a food court, and a fireworks display at Veterans Park at dusk.

711 Broad Street.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Here are dozens of places to view Fourth of July fireworks