Pink fires back after being mom-shamed for taking her son to a zoo: 'I don't remember asking you for your opinion'

Pink may have backtracked on her vow to no longer share photos of her two children on social media — a decision she announced after being slammed for posting a pic of her toddler son without a diaper — but that doesn’t mean she’s letting mom-shamers win.

After the pop star posted photos from her family’s trip to a zoo in Hamburg, Germany, she caught some flak from commenters.

“I’m surprised you go to zoos,” one follower scolded the singer. “Animals shouldn’t be in captivity. If it was a sanctuary, that’d be different.”

Pink, however, stood her ground.

“I believe in capturing a child’s interest and love for an animal before teaching them about things like captivity,” she responded. “But thank you, the world needed your wisdom today.”

But when she continued to get criticism, the mom of two took a stronger stance.

“Here’s the thing though ... I don’t remember asking you for your opinion or for your help in raising my child,” she wrote. “This isn’t the place for a debate. Call CNN or call the zoo.”

She then went on to share two other photos featuring 7-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, adding pointed captions to beat mom-shamers at their own game. “F*** the parenting police,” she added.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” she quipped of one shot. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was ... gasp ... working!!!! In another country!”

“I would also like to point out that there are GUINEA PIGS in captivity here but they at least go to church like good Christian guinea pigs,” she joked in the other photo. “Not that all Christians are good. I didn’t mean to offend the non-good Christians.”

Pink’s reaction was cheered by fans.

“Don’t let the haters win,” read one comment. “You know you’re a good mom so screw them and keep posting whatever you want.”

“She says, ‘I’m surprised you go to zoos?’ I’m so surprised that people don’t mind their own f***ing business,” another fan commented, prompting Pink to write, “agree.”

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.