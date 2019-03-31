Pink Responds to 'Disgusting' Trolls Criticizing Photo of Son, 2, Without Diaper

Pink has had it with social media mom-shaming.

The “So What” singer shared an Instagram post on Sunday to express her anger with the “f—ing disgusting” comments she received on an Instagram post that showed her 2-year-old son Jameson Moon without his swim diaper near a pool.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?” she captioned the post. “As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Pink, 39, accompanied the message with a photo of her kneeling before a pelican with Jameson, whose nude bottom half was scribbled out, and daughter Willow Sage, 7.

“I deleted it because you’re all f-ing disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives,” she continued. “There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh.”

The musician also sarcastically addressed the photo she shared, writing, “Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”

Pink — who shares her two children with husband Carey Hart, 43 — frequently shares photos of her kids to social media, though she’s no stranger to being mom-shamed.

The star also defended herself against a critic earlier this month after she shared a photo showing her sitting down to eat with Hart and their kids.

“At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner,” she captioned the photo. “As you can see it, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy #lastedsevenminutes #gratitude #space #conversation #loosescrews.”

One commenter took issue with the post, and as captured by Comments by Celebs, wrote, “Except it’s posted on ig,” implying Pink was contradicting her desire to “shut the door to the outside world.”

She responded, “yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D- BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f-o.”