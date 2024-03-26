Phoenix gets new East Coast nonstop. Here's where you can fly and how to book it for cheap

Breeze Airways just announced a new seasonal flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The low-cost carrier will launch service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, this fall, marking its sixth nonstop destination from Phoenix.

"We are excited to see our partnership with Breeze grow as it adds Norfolk to its network from Phoenix," Phoenix Aviation Director Chad Makovsky said in a statement. "We look forward to connecting business and leisure travelers alike between our two beautiful cities."

The new seasonal route will bring back nonstop service to Norfolk. Frontier Airlines previously operated nonstop Phoenix-Norfolk flights, which it introduced in 2018, but flying there from Phoenix today requires a layover in another city, usually Denver.

When will Breeze Airways' Phoenix-Norfolk flights begin?

Breeze Airways' first flight between Phoenix and Norfolk will take off on Oct. 3, 2024.

The flights will run twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

How much is a seat on Breeze Airways?

Fares for the Phoenix-Norfolk route start at $119 one way.

The Arizona Republic found this cheap starting rate available on all October dates offered: Nov. 3, 7, 14 and 20; and Dec. 5, 8, 12, 15 and 19. Breeze's schedule goes as far as Jan. 5, 2025.

Why do people visit Norfolk, Virginia?

Norfolk is a waterfront city along the Elizabeth River. The early English settlement features several historic spots, including Naval Station Norfolk, the oldest U.S. naval port; the MacArthur Memorial, a museum dedicated to Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the military that's housed in a 19th-century building that once was the city hall; and Battleship Wisconsin, a World War II-era battleship berthed at the maritime museum Nauticus.

Norfolk's top destinations also include cultural sites like the Chrysler Museum of Art, which features art of various eras and mediums, including glass, decorative arts and photography, and outdoor spots like the Norfolk Botanical Garden, which includes 30 different garden areas.

Norfolk also offers abundant side trip opportunities. It's about 18 miles from Virginia Beach, 32 miles from Newport News and 52 miles from Williamsburg.

What cities does Breeze Airways travel to?

The Norfolk route will be Breeze Airways' sixth nonstop route in Phoenix. Other destinations include Hartford, Connecticut; Charleston, South Carolina; Provo, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and San Bernardino, California.

