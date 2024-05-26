Phoenix Arts & Innovation District uses community-driven approach for vibrant authenticity

Artist renderings of what Phoenix Art & Innovation District could look like when it is fully completed.

It is an exciting moment to see so much progress and investment in the urban core neighborhoods of Jacksonville. One project that really stands out due to the great deal of care and consideration for the Springfield community is the Phoenix Arts & Innovation District.

The developer, Future of Cities, brings not just investment, but vision and values that align well with many people’s hopes for our city.

The group’s focus on sustainability, green spaces, housing, affordable commercial space for local businesses and artists aligns with the larger vision of a vibrant urban core for our city, as does the rehabilitation of underutilized buildings. They have emphasized community outreach and community input from the start of their development process.

The area being developed has not seen significant investment in decades. Future of Cities hit the ground running with events to engage the community and beautify the area. Community meetings presented updates on the project to those living in the area, but — more importantly — to ask residents for their insights on what they hope the Phoenix Arts & Innovation District will bring to the neighborhood.

Additionally, they have engaged local artists in mural projects transforming what was once seen as blight into something beautiful. I appreciate their unique, organic approach to placing an emphasis on integrating community input from the inception of the project to shape the development’s design and planning.

It was recently announced that the district will serve as a hub of the Emerald Trail. Combining this with the focus that Future of Cities has on integrating green space into our community will provide so many health and environmental benefits for the residents of Springfield and beyond.

Their programming and activation of the district through events and beautification projects shows a holistic vision that goes beyond the built environment. It puts into action their values around environmental sustainability, adaptive reuse and the importance of arts and culture.

We share many of these values at Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council. My hope is that the Phoenix Arts & Innovation District will serve as proof of concept for a dynamic, walkable, bikeable urban core that operates as an arts and culture destination for the entire city of Jacksonville.

Michael Haskins, executive director, Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council

