New Phase, Model Row, and Community Amenities Take Center Stage at Century Farms

Spring is in the air and there’s a lot about it to celebrate at Century Farms. Located at 167th St. and Quivira Rd. in Overland Park, this upscale home community has just released Phase 5 and sales are already at a brisk pace.

The first place to start is the model row. Here prospective buyers can tour six spectacular finished homes built by some of the Kansas City area’s most celebrated builders: James Engle Custom Homes, Willis Custom Homes, Bickimer Homes, JFE Homes, LLC, and SAB Homes.

Even though the Spring Parade of Homes ends today, the Century Farms models are open to tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, along with several homes scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Currently there are 10 homes under construction with move-in times from a quick 30 days to 11 months. Among them are two walkout reverse style homes backing up to a small greenspace and walking trail.

The Sarasota expanded reverse plan built by James Engle Custom Homes is designed in a coastal modern elevation. The Gunnison IV reverse plan by JFE Homes, LLC features vaulted ceilings and wood accent beams for a grand entrance. Both homes are open to tour daily, will be ready for an August move-in, and are priced around $1.2 million.

The brand-new Phase V features 42 homesites ready for custom builds. These sought-after level lots are situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street lined by a row of large mature trees on the West side. They are ideal for stepping out of double slider doors from the great room or kitchen onto the patio to grill, or for enjoying backyard space from the main level. There are also a few daylight lots that can be built with a sunken patio and a walkout door from the lower level which offer a great deal more light.

Buyers can reserve their homesite and pick their floor plan, all in one visit. Before you go, feel free to browse the virtual floor plan library at CenturyFarmsOP.com.

The scenic beauty at Century Farms is a major draw for people looking to reconnect with nature. The thoughtful community layout is a direct reflection of the importance of our natural environment, created with an intentional tribute to the family whose land is now home to Century Farms.

After Alphonse and Marie Verhaeghe arrived in the U.S. from Belgium in 1919, they found an idyllic, 80-acre parcel of farmland complete with a large two-story house, “perfect for their big family, and sturdy barns for chickens, livestock and machinery,” wrote Gary Verhaeghe, a third-generation family member and the developer of Century Farms.

Throughout the next 100 years, the Verhaeghe family built a successful farming business, cultivating a reputation for exemplary vegetables, bedding plants, grain crops and cattle.

Now, two generations later (Gary Verhaeghe’s son is also involved, with a fifth-generation grandson to join in as well in the future), the land has a new purpose: Century Farms. Just as the Verhaeghe family built a reputation for agricultural excellence, they’re bringing that same commitment to quality to an exceptional new home community.

“Century Farms is an idyllic embodiment of ‘community’ and our homeowners spend plenty of time outside and with each other while enjoying an enviable array of amenities,” said Rachelle Moley, who markets Century Farms with Mike Perry for Weichert REALTORS® Welch & Company.

Another big draw for homebuyers here is the wide array of lifestyle features.

Verhaeghe very deliberately incorporated a grand amenities center encompassing a wide range of outdoor activities.

The centerpiece of this special neighborhood space is an airy, yet rustic clubhouse equipped with a fitness center, a large stone fireplace with sofas to gather and relax, pub-style tables for events, a unique reading loft, and a prep kitchen for catering.

The resort style pool with slide, waterfall, and comfortable loungers is a favorite community spot during the summer months. Year round, residents can enjoy the children’s playground, two pickleball courts, a basketball court, and a large grass practice field ideal for soccer practice and flying kites. And don’t forget the inviting community fire pit where residents can gather on a starry evening.

One of the “talks of the town” is the raised-bed community garden where residents can rent a planter box to grow and maintain their own gardens. The planter boxes are rented out each spring, and there is a group planting neighborhood event that kicks off the season.

Verhaeghe, himself an accomplished rancher, also schedules occasional demonstrations to share some of his family’s tried-and-true gardening techniques.

More recreation and entertainment await just outside of Century Farms. The 1,238-acre Heritage Park is just a mile away from the community and offers a lake, off-leash dog area, outdoor exercise equipment, an 18-hole disc golf course and more.

Across the street, a brand-new city park named for the Verhaeghe family offers another picturesque spot to play, explore and enjoy. The 11-acre park is easily accessible from Century Farms’ walking trail and offers easy access to additional walking trails throughout Johnson County.

Students living in Century Farms attend schools in the highly rated Blue Valley School District, including the new Aspen Grove Elementary, Aubrey Bend Middle, and Blue Valley Southwest High schools.

Century Farms residents are also just minutes away from a wealth of shopping, dining, entertainment, and other lifestyle services, and enjoy convenient access to U.S. 69. Other nearby highlights include Shawnee Mission Hospital, the Overland Park Arboretum, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, and the Prairiefire and Corbin Park entertainment complexes, just to name a few. Improvements currently underway near 159th St. and U.S. 69 include a new hospital, retail space, parks, restaurants, and more.

It’s no wonder that the Century Farms tag line is, “Experience better living.” Lot reservations are going fast because the community really does represent a rare opportunity for homebuyers in the Kansas City Metropolitan area. So, make plans to stop by soon and discover all the ways that Century Farms can help you live better.

Century Farms

Prices: From the $800,000s up to $2 million.

Location: South on Quivira Road to 168th Street, Overland Park, Kan.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hours extended to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Spring Parade of Homes, April 29-May 12.

Contact: Rachelle Moley, 913-433-4651 or Mike Perry, 816-210-4455, both with Weichert REALTORS® Welch & Company.

Website: CenturyFarmsOP.com