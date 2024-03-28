Pet Parents Say Their Dogs Are 'Obsessed' With This $11 Interactive Toy From Amazon



Some dogs can play, and play, and play until they literally drop from exhaustion, and those kinds of dogs need an arsenal of toys to keep them entertained. One toy you should add to your play-happy dog’s stash is the QDAN soccer ball toy because, according to pet parents, is super versatile and their dogs have become utterly “obsessed” with it.

The QDAN soccer ball dog toy is not just a soccer ball. It also comes with tabs that make it easy to grab, tug, and throw. The ball itself is made from a natural rubber that makes it bounce every time you kick or throw it, and because it’s lightweight, it can also float, which means it can definitely be brought to the beach.

The medium sized ball is great for pups between 20 and 40 pounds, but QDAN also sells larger soccer balls for bigger dogs. However, the medium size is currently on sale for just $11.

This Soccer Ball Dog Toy Is Made for Fetch & Tug of War

QDAN Soccer Balls with Straps Interactive Dog Toy

$11 $15 27% off

Buy Now

“Puppy loves this,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He learned to fetch with this ball. Easy for him to grab the tabs. Quite durable except that he has chewed some of the tabs on it. Likes to play tug of war with it also. He’s played with it for three months now and it is still full of air.”

Another pet parent wrote, “This is our second one of these soccer balls! Our corgi LOVES hers and is obsessed with playing fetch with it. She is also obsessed with shredding the straps — I highly recommend putting it up when you’re not playing with them.”

“Saying my dog is obsessed with this ball is an understatement,” someone else wrote. “This is his favorite toy of all time and he always wants to play in the backyard solely for this ball. After nine months, I wanted to buy another one but when it came in the mail, it came with a bell and I was so sad bc my dog was TERRIFIED of it. I emailed QDAN and they literally went above and beyond to get the ball I wanted. So not only do I love this ball, I love the company who made this ball. I’ll keep repurchasing this ball as long as my dog loves it… so… forever.”

Your dog can play all his favorite games to his heart’s content when you give him this awesome ball from QDAN. Get ready for endless summer fun!

