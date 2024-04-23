Pet fostering in Rochester: These people are making a difference

She rescued a dog. Luna saved her, too.

Deanna Viera’s voice cracked when she explained the recent loss of her husband, a man she loved so hard.

Yes, this mom of five is still surrounded by her little loved ones. But Luna, a brown-haired, mixed breed with white paws and a white chest, along with Viera's other animals, help to ease pain she tries not to expose to her kids, who range in age from 5 to 16.

"I lean on the dogs for comfort … and connection," Rivera said in between pauses. "To take them out for walks and stuff, it gives me time to unwind and focus, and get my mind off things, not be so stressed out."

Luna, the third dog fostered by this family, is settling into her new home in Beechwood; a residence which includes two other dogs and two guinea pigs. In the coming months, the family will decide whether to adopt Luna or allow others to. Either way, Luna’s temporary placement will likely save the life of a dog or cat. That is because every available kennel at an animal shelter allows a facility to support another four-legged friend.

Pet fostering alone won’t solve Rochester’s animal crisis. In Rochester, as well as western New York, hundreds of dogs and cats that suffer from behavioral or medical issues or simply can’t find owners are euthanized annually. If every saved paw equals progress, though, this fostering tactic can make a significant dent, said Lauren Kunz, the president of Habitat for Cats Inc., a nonprofit which specializes in rehousing sick, injured or feral cats.

“It can help get animals off the street that otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to get into a shelter that’s full,” Kunz said.

What does it mean to foster a dog or cat?

People that pet foster typically receive ample supplies for their four-legged friends. Food. Treats. Toys. Crates. Even training.

In 2023, Kunz's organization helped more than 850 cats find homes. About 700 cats were spayed or neutered — a mix of feral and friendly.

This is especially important now that the City of Rochester announced its animal shelter on Verona Street would not accept animals surrendered by residents through at least April 28. The aging facility is at capacity — animal intake is outpacing fosters and adoptions.

Nationally, 6.5 million animals enter shelters annually. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports that less than half are ever adopted. The Humane Society reports that 28% of dogs and 31% of cats are adopted each year from shelters.

“There are a lot of great dogs out there that have unfortunately fallen into some bad circumstances. That doesn’t make them bad dogs,” said Dianne Iannello, the co-founder of Pets Stop Here Rescue.

“That just means we need to get them into a thriving situation where they can be the best dog they can be.”

A cat lover that won't say no

Braveheart. Achilles. Beethoven. Anubis. Starburst. Leah.

And so many, many more stories.

For more than two decades, Rhonda Haefele has fostered hundreds of cats in Rochester. She considers it fulfilling.

“Everything from taking in a wounded, sick animal and watching it bloom into this beautiful animal to taking in a feral that’s crazy and scared and turning it into this wonderful, adoptable, happy cat,” she said. “Taking in a pregnant mom that’s about to give birth and watching her babies grow and play and learn and see life. Everything about it is great."

Some cats occasionally die, which is heartbreaking. But Haefele, whose professional background includes working as a pharmacy technician, said the successful outcomes outweigh the struggles. And still never forgets: If she didn’t do this, what happen to these cats?

Haefele and her boyfriend, fellow animal advocate Steven Drave, created a foster room at their home that can house 12 cats, with plenty of toys, stretching surfaces, hiding places and beds. Even a television for them to watch feline-friendly videos.

In Rochester, how to foster dogs and cats?

Fostering can last anywhere from weeks to months. To participate in the city’s foster care program, email christie.hall@cityofrochester.gov, call (585) 428-8675, or apply online at https://www.cityofrochester.gov/PetFosterForm/.

Animals can range in age from newborns to adult cats. Some animals may suffer from injuries that are not conducive to shelters. Prospective fosters should be notified in advance of any injuries or illnesses.

Rochester Animal Services has stated it provides all food, supplies and veterinary care. The city also recommends several community partners for pet fostering. View the entire list at https://www.cityofrochester.gov/FosterAPet/.

What happens if you want to keep your foster dog or foster cat?

Some people believe it's hard to pet foster. Because once you bond with the dog or cat, how are you going to let them move on to a new fostering family?

Iannello at Pets Stop Here Rescue asks them to consider the issue from a different perspective. Returning a foster dog after the agreed upon time period (and selecting a new dog) is a lot better than it dying in a shelter because one of them couldn’t find a temporary or permanent home.

After volunteering at the Verona Street animal shelter, Iannello and Dawn Saunders decided to open Pets Stop Here Rescue. Since 2016, the Spencerport-based nonprofit has rescued more than 300 dogs.

The organization currently has 28 dogs in its rescue program, as well as 16 fosters. The number of fosters often shrink when they decide to adopt their four-legged friends. That’s a good and not-so-good situation.

One less dog without a permanent home. But often one less person to temporarily house dogs.

Pet fostering can improve socialization

The Rivera family planned to adopt Jada, their last four-legged foster. But before mom could file the paperwork, another family did.

So they waited about a month before fostering another dog; just in case Jada didn’t adjust well to her new dwellings, which Rivera said includes a cat. She was later told Jada is doing well.

And now, so is Luna.

Pet fostering can improve socialization between animals and people.

Luna likely doesn’t need it. She knows how to give the Riveras her paw. When she saw the kids for the first time, she wagged her tail. She quickly learned where her bed was in the residence. And she knows all her commands.

“She looks like she’s going to be a sweetheart, "Rivera said, “end up sleeping in the bed with me.”

