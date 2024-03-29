Attention Sweaty Sleepers! Percale Sheets Are *the Move* If You Want the Best Snooze Ever



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



As we slowly approach peak #SweatyGirlSzn, precautions can, and must, be made. That means pulling out the warm-weather outfits, making sure your A.C. unit means business, and grabbing bedsheets that won't feel hotter than the Seventh Circle of Hell at night.

Well, luckily we know a thing or two about bedding around these parts—from mattresses and pillows to duvets and blankets. And while we love all kinds of sheets—including bamboo, linen, eucalyptus, silk, flannel, jersey, and more—we're here to enlighten the Hot Sleeper Community on the wonders of percale cotton sheets. They're crisp and cool with a smooth matte finish, which makes 'em feel like the other side of the pillow, but, like, all over. Intrigued? We thought so.

To be clear, percale is a type of weave, not a type of fabric, and while this weave can also be used for other fabrics like polyester and rayon, you'll find that percale sheets are typically produced from cotton. Because it's highly breathable (and relatively affordable!), cotton is a bed sheet staple, with Egyptian cotton or pima cotton with a percale weave being the best choice for those who sleep warm. And while some folks prefer the ~silky feel~ of a sateen weave over the crispness of a percale weave, these top-rated percale sheets are a better pick in terms of durability, trust.

Our top picks for the best percale sheets of 2024:

If you love the feeling of crawling under crisp, cool sheets after a long day, then check out our fave percale sheets (as well as everything you should know before investing in them) ahead. And JSYK, the prices listed are for queen-size sheet sets that include a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases, though all these options come in other sizes as well.

Classic Core Sheet Set

I adore these long-staple cotton sheets from Brooklinen, and there's a reason why they've earned their cult status: They really, really deliver. Crisp and cool with a shine-free finish, these 270-thread-count percale sheets get softer with every wash and come in TONS of different color options.

THE REVIEWS: "Densely woven, but light, with the crackle and snap of top-tier fabric. Incredibly breathable—I sleep warm, but with these sheets no longer worry about waking up sweaty. These seem to be a league above other cotton sheets. I’m not prone to effusive praise, but these sheets make me look forward to going to bed."

Shop Now Classic Core Sheet Set brooklinen.com $179.00 Brooklinen

Percale Sheet Set

This set caught my eye because not only does it get rave reviews, it's got a cool story. Crafted in Portugal from 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton (which is widely regarded as the best cotton available), Parachute prides itself on making sheets that feel as crisp, clean, and classic as a button-down shirt. You can get this set in seven soft hues and enjoy that hotel-quality goodness—and if you're not into top sheets, you'll love that you get the option to buy this set with just a fitted sheet and pillowcases.



THE REVIEW: "These are soft, comfortable, and all around pleasant to crawl into. The sheets get softer with each washing. Parachute sheet sets last 2-3 [times] longer than any other sheets I’ve purchased, even the expensive ones. You can really feel the difference with the quality cotton here. It’s a lot of money for sheets (IMO) but worth it for the comfort, quality, and longevity."

Shop Now Percale Sheet Set parachutehome.com $229.00 Parachute

Classic Organic Percale Sheet Set

For name brand-quality percale sheets that won't cost you more than $100, you'll wanna check out this set from Quince. The 270 thread count ensures that it's light and airy, and as a bonus, they're crafted in India using windmill-powered green energy and finished without the use of pesticides, GMOs, or toxins. I loveeee to see it. You'll also get your choice of five neutral tones.



THE REVIEW: "If you're looking for smooth, ironed sheets without any wrinkles straight out of the dryer, these are not for you. But I love the wrinkled, casual look. These sheets are exactly what I hoped they'd be: cool, crisp, crinkly, and exactly what percale should be."

Shop Now Classic Organic Percale Sheet Set onequince.com $99.90 Quince

Organic Crinkled Percale Sheet Set

For those that love a more relaxed and lived-in look, go for these "crinkled" sheets from Coyuchi. Made with organic cotton grown and woven in India, these stylishly rumpled sheets have a lightly crinkled effect all over and are so, so soft—and since they have a 180 thread count (which is the minimum thread count for percale), they allow for PLENTY of air movement. You can get 'em in a dozen different nature-inspired colorways.

THE REVIEW: "Cannot recommend these sheets enough. Initially worried they may be too warm because of how insanely soft (almost flannel-like) they felt, but I was wrong! Super breathable. My partner and I are obsessed and never going back to another brand!"

Shop Now Organic Crinkled Percale Sheet Set coyuchi.com $208.00 Coyuchi

Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

If you're willing to splurge on high-end percale sheets, then these bbs from Boll & Branch are the way to go. Sustainably produced, this ultra-refined set (which comes in half-a-dozen pigment options) is made with a special cooling weave to increase airflow and is totally free from pesticides, GMOs, or toxins. The best part: shoppers say that they never lose their crispness, even after several washes.



THE REVIEW: "I love these sheets. They stay crisp and cool even on the most humid hot nights! I do not have air conditioning, and these sheets saved me this summer. They get softer every wash, and they are beautiful, high-quality sheets—absolutely worth it!"

Shop Now Percale Hemmed Sheet Set bollandbranch.com $278.00 Boll & Branch

Cool-Air Percale Sheet Set

Pact is one of the best places to go for organic cotton basics, and the crowd-favorite clothing company also makes some pretty incredible percale sheets. Made with 100 percent pure organic cotton and available in five subtle shades, this set is ideal for hot sleepers like myself (and if you're here, presumably you too)—the breathable weave and cool-to-the-touch fabric are designed to keep ya from overheating.



THE REVIEW: "I've always been a hot sleeper, but my partner is not. I bought these on a whim, with a little worry that my normal sleeper would be too chilly on winter nights. Not the case at all! We are both comfortable in these sheets, they feel wonderful against your skin, and I'm no longer waking up in the middle of the night from overheating."

Shop Now Cool-Air Percale Sheet Set wearpact.com $160.00 Pact

Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Do you prefer softness to crispness? Slightly more affordable than Egyptian cotton but just as durable and luxe, pima cotton has a silky-soft texture, which is what makes these 280-thread-count pima cotton percale sheets from L.L.Bean so beloved. In addition to being soft as hell, buyers love that these sheets rarely pill over time and have a smoother appearance than most percale sheets—plus, they come in nine pretty shades.

THE REVIEW: "I've been searching for sheets that don't pill, that come out of the dryer with minimal wrinkles, have smooth texture and a little weight to them, and are reasonably priced. Well, these sheets meet all of those qualifications and I definitely recommend them!"

Shop Now Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set llbean.com $159.00 L.L.Bean

Ultra Percale Sheet Set

I've got a tall mattress, and if you're in the same boat, you'll want sheets with an extra-deep pocket, like this gorgeous set from Pure Parima. Made with real Egyptian cotton, these 350-thread-count sheets (which come in four colors) will have you feeling like you're in a five-star hotel every night, while the flat-finish percale fabric will keep you feeling cool and refreshed. Oh, and the fitted sheet also includes corner straps, so you don't have to worry about your sheets popping off in the middle of the night.



THE REVIEW: "These sheets are super soft, luxurious, and feel like sleeping on a cloud. They also have a deep 18-inch pocket with a lovely elastic band sewn in to help hold them in place. I am cool and oh so comfy on my new Ultra Percales!"

Shop Now Ultra Percale Sheet Set pureparima.com $230.00 Pure Parima

Egyptian Cotton Percale Sheets

Another fabulous Egyptian cotton percale sheet option, this set from Sweave is amazingly affordable considering the quality. They feaature a slightly denser 400-thread-count weave and crisp, lusterless finish, plus buyers say that they barely wrinkle. They're responsibly made without harmful chemicals—and as a bonus, Sweave plants a tree for every sheet set sold. You can choose between four muted tones, and for an even higher thread count, you can upgrade to Sweave's 500-thread-count pima cotton percale sheets.



THE REVIEW: "I'm not sure I've ever referred to sheets as perfect before, but these are just that! They fit, and stay on, my very thick mattress... The sheets are soft but have just enough crispiness to them to prevent excessive wrinkling. The material is just right. Each time I wash them it seems they keep getting better. I'll be buying a few more sets so that I don't have to use lesser sheets while these are washing."

Shop Now Egyptian Cotton Percale Sheets amazon.com $74.99 Sweave

What's the difference between sateen and percale sheets?

Sateen versus percale sheets—which are better? It all comes down to personal preference, but here's what you should know. Cotton sheets with a sateen weave have a subtle sheen to them, and the fabric tends to drape well and be wrinkle-free even without ironing. This weave tends to be a bit heavier than percale, so while sateen sheets may feel cozier and silkier, they're more likely to retain heat and may pill over time.



- Hearst Owned

What are the pros and cons of percale sheets?

So glad you asked. One major plus is that percale sheets have a smooth feel and a non-shiny finish that's reminiscent of a hotel bed. And while the weave is fairly tight, percale sheets are known for their breathability and coolness, as well as their incredible durability, despite being lightweight. The real magic of percale sheets: They get softer with every wash. One slight downside: Percale sheets are prone to wrinkling, so if you can't stand a rumpled bed, then you might want to check out some eucalyptus or silk sheet options!

Hearst Owned

How to choose the best percale sheets

Not all percale cotton sheets are created equal, and if you want to buy a set that'll last you years without losing its quality, then you'll wanna keep a few things in mind:

Check the thread count

When shopping for new sheets online, look for a thread count in the product description box. Though it's not necessarily an indicator of quality, the thread count will tell you if sheets are actually percale. Typically, the optimal thread count for percale sheets is between 200 and 300, and the fabric must have a thread count of 180 to be considered percale. However, you can find a 400 to 500 thread count for percale if you prefer a denser sheet.



Make sure they're certified

There are a couple of benchmark certification stamps to mark organic and chemical-free percale sheets. Like, when a set is labeled "OEKO-TEX® Certified", that means Every. Single. Part. (from the threads to the buttons) has been thoroughly tested for potentially unhealthy chemicals. There's also the "GOTS Certified Organic"seal of approval, which is another quality assurance system that inspects a product's risk factor, and tests them for toxins. JFYI: All of our fave percale sets featured above have one or both of these certifications. 🫡



Look for durability

It's normal for percale sheets to feel a little coarse or scratchy at first, so the true test of quality is how they feel after a wash or two. With this in mind, you'll want to choose percale sheets that reviewers say "wash well" or "soften over time," as the best percale sheets are made to last.

Find the right size

Nothing is more infuriating than sheets that are just a *tad* too small. If you don't want your fitted sheet popping off your mattress in the middle of the night, then check out the pocket size to make sure the sheets you choose will easily fit over the corners and sides of your mattress.

Hearst Owned

Why trust us?

Not to brag or anything, but helping you (yes you!) obtain The Perfect Night of Sleep™️ is one of our many specialties here at Cosmo. (So that you can rest peacefully after grinding at work, or post-hosting the best party ever. Whatever your day entailed). For all of you percale princesses out there, our informed editors scoured through reviews and firsthand tests to select the sets that really deserve the hype. All for your next cool, relaxing round of Zzzs. Sweet dreams.

Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like