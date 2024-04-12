People Are Sharing The Extremely Small Inconveniences That Can Ruin A Day, And I've Never Felt So Seen In My Life

There's a new trend on X where people are sharing minor inconveniences that can totally derail an entire day.

What is the smallest inconvenience that can ruin your day ?? — seriuslynothing (@seriuslynothing) April 8, 2024

Because everyone loves complaining, here's what people are saying are instant day-ruiners.

1. When you hold the door open for someone, and they don't say "thank you."

When I hold the door open for ppl and they don’t say thank you……..I will legit say yeah next time I’m not doin that bullshit https://t.co/NmA0N0zQ84 — Stoner Pikachu (@IgnorantAF) April 9, 2024

2. The Netflix "Are you still watching?" screen.

3. When your pocket catches a handle.

When a pocket catches on a handle https://t.co/w1KChHo0Uv pic.twitter.com/IpyHDJcmMX — Megs Ain’t Texas 🤠 (@pplanetorange) April 9, 2024

4. When you're a couple cents short on the Starbucks app and have to reload.

When I wanna order from the Starbucks app but I’m like $.10 short now I gotta add $10 whole dollars smh https://t.co/f4GRLXwYJw — 💰 BREEZE 💰 (@Kool_Moe_B) April 9, 2024

5. The tire pressure light coming on in your car.

The tire pressure light randomly coming on ⚠️ https://t.co/clZVgaGhxi — Maybe: Gary 👀 (@ResultsMayGARY) April 8, 2024

6. When all of the forks are dirty.

Going in the kitchen drawer to find out all the forks are in the dishwasher still dirty https://t.co/nZNr9Pqmi5 — Jack. (@PrayForJack) April 9, 2024

7. When they forget the condiments in the bag.

Not having the condiments i asked for in my bag https://t.co/P07xH467m0 — Kevin Smith (@_LaKev) April 8, 2024

8. When the toothpaste is locked up in Target.

Seeing toothpaste locked up in target https://t.co/b3YKsCK4M1 — Dom Mega (@Lew_Muhnotty) April 8, 2024

9. When it's cash only.

Getting to a food spot and finding out they cash only. https://t.co/DYlgPGvrTo — Your Favorite Virgo 🌬️🫴🏾✨ (@BigMamaDeja) April 8, 2024

10. The iPhone "cool down" warning.

11. Getting the cuff of your sleeve wet when you're doing dishes.

Getting the cuff of your sleeve wet when doing the washing up. https://t.co/u3CFtQW0qr — Dan Wade ⚒️ (@danw_1986) April 8, 2024

12. Forgetting your phone was on your lap when you get out of the car.

When I forget my phone is in my lap as Im getting out of a car https://t.co/BJ32VAVByY — ciroć lee ®️ (@alifrm24th) April 9, 2024

13. People taking full carts through the self-checkout.

People taking full carts to self checkout. 😩 Self checkout is for 15 and less! https://t.co/ApL5BLrWbB — Mila (@milamack10) April 8, 2024

14. When the self-checkout says there is an "unexpected item in the bagging area."

"unexpected item in bagging area" LIKE NO, THE FUCK, THERE ISN'T https://t.co/TG0E3jqOo8 — peelon musk (@jakesauser) April 8, 2024

15. A small stain on a shirt.

A small stain on my shirt https://t.co/8ocfT3nnjQ — Maverick🏎️ (@MuhindaOwen) April 10, 2024

16. Having to make three turns around a parking lot to find a spot.

Having to make 3 turns to find a parking spot https://t.co/KGYBkvVJ37 — The Monday Morning QuarterBLACK (@TheMMQBL) April 9, 2024

17. When your phone tells you to turn the volume down.

18. When the package says it was delivered when it wasn't.

Package says delivered when it wasn’t. https://t.co/JI8fgZPkvB — Gen is seeing Enhypen & TXT again!! (@GenyF91) April 10, 2024

19. This:

This will set a mofo over the edge https://t.co/CIRGMieOc2 pic.twitter.com/y9DdFhe0yC — General Will (@GamecockWill69) April 8, 2024

20. When someone doesn't turn right on red.

when someone won’t turn right on red FUCKING GO MOVE YOUR ASS https://t.co/hp4nalxRUw — Vianey 🌈 (@vianey_gon) April 10, 2024

21. When you didn't get gas the night before.

Remembering that you needed to get gas in the morning after already running late https://t.co/1NEEZw2S9o — burneraccount (@_Lennyy) April 9, 2024

22. This:

23. Forgetting to charge your headphones.

Forgetting to charge my headphones or leaving them at the house. https://t.co/V9WrdKAyVh — 𝔻𝕖𝕠𝕟🥷🏽 (@digableblk_) April 8, 2024

24. Any phone call.

“Free for a quick call it’ll be easer to explain…” https://t.co/qqoPs7AF3o — N E I L (@threestripeneil) April 8, 2024

25. When someone pulls out in front of you and then goes very slow.

Someone pulling out in front of you, then driving under the speed limit. https://t.co/CmwLKe6NRm — Josh Ritter CEO “Certified Bangers™️” (@jritter33) April 8, 2024

26. When you are missing one ingredient.

opening the fridge to start dinner and realizing your *insert vegetable here* has gone bad prematurely https://t.co/QdHjZ9Qbhb — Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) April 8, 2024

27. When someone flashes their lights at you at a four-way stop.

People flashing lights at each other at a 4 way stop https://t.co/8kehLE3wAA — Christian & Coach (@bravesfan314) April 9, 2024

28. When you can't remember your password.

"Password does not match" "Password does not match""Reset password""You new password can't be a password used in the past" https://t.co/j0hbISiglU — Goomba's-Wild-Ride 🌟🔛 (@Snipewituzi) April 9, 2024

29. QR codes at restaurants.

30. When you can't talk to a human being.

31. When you have to pee after getting comfortable in bed.

Having to pee when you get comfortable in the bed. https://t.co/A3dS4vwfe2 pic.twitter.com/IPcMuiF8Qn — JE (@JE50269) April 8, 2024

32. And lastly, this:

