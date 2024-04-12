People Are Sharing The Extremely Small Inconveniences That Can Ruin A Day, And I've Never Felt So Seen In My Life

There's a new trend on X where people are sharing minor inconveniences that can totally derail an entire day.

Because everyone loves complaining, here's what people are saying are instant day-ruiners.

1. When you hold the door open for someone, and they don't say "thank you."

2. The Netflix "Are you still watching?" screen.

3. When your pocket catches a handle.

4. When you're a couple cents short on the Starbucks app and have to reload.

5. The tire pressure light coming on in your car.

6. When all of the forks are dirty.

7. When they forget the condiments in the bag.

8. When the toothpaste is locked up in Target.

9. When it's cash only.

10. The iPhone "cool down" warning.

11. Getting the cuff of your sleeve wet when you're doing dishes.

12. Forgetting your phone was on your lap when you get out of the car.

13. People taking full carts through the self-checkout.

14. When the self-checkout says there is an "unexpected item in the bagging area."

15. A small stain on a shirt.

16. Having to make three turns around a parking lot to find a spot.

17. When your phone tells you to turn the volume down.

18. When the package says it was delivered when it wasn't.

19. This:

20. When someone doesn't turn right on red.

21. When you didn't get gas the night before.

22. This:

23. Forgetting to charge your headphones.

24. Any phone call.

25. When someone pulls out in front of you and then goes very slow.

26. When you are missing one ingredient.

27. When someone flashes their lights at you at a four-way stop.

28. When you can't remember your password.

29. QR codes at restaurants.

30. When you can't talk to a human being.

31. When you have to pee after getting comfortable in bed.

32. And lastly, this:

