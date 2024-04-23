Take a peak at phase one of Bruce Beach Park before it opens on Saturday

After six years of planning, designing and construction, the new Bruce Beach Park will open to the public as Pensacola's newest public waterfront space.

"What's behind us is only accessible sand in essence on Pensacola Bay (in the city)," Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told a group of local media on Tuesday during a tour of the park ahead of the grand opening Saturday.

The city will open phase one of Bruce Beach Park to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"This is my first time actually getting to walk through here, and it certainly is beautiful and a really cool moment because of, again, being a part of so many years of talking about this," Reeves said.

Phase one of the park was completed earlier this year for $6.6 million and includes a central plaza with a walkway, shade structures, two public lawn areas with seat walls, a children's playground, and a pedestrian bridge over Washerwoman Creek connecting the park to Community Maritime Park.

City officials said Tuesday that workers had confirmed at least two alligators call the Washerwoman Creek and marsh area of the park home. Signs are posted along the marsh areas marking it off limits to keep the public and alligators a safe distance apart.

The central plaza and walking path include signs that tell the history of the area, from its days as a shipyard in the 19th century to the location of a public pool for African Americans used during the segregation area up until the early 1970s.

The signs, Reeves said, "commemorate what was here and what that meant to the people who lived in the city of Pensacola in a very difficult time in our city."

The outline of the original Bruce Pool, as it was known, is marked with concrete at the foot of the Washerwoman Creek bridge.

The park also highlights the area's connection to Pensacola Bay, with the children's playground framed by a map on the ground that shows the outline of Pensacola Bay and surrounding waterways.

The area's connection to the water and the legacy of pollution of that water are still an active concern. As the park began construction in 2022, water testing revealed sewer leaks in the surrounding areas that the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has tried to address.

Reeves said testing through the Department of Health has continued and follow-up tests have shown that sources of bacteria at the site are now from avian sources and not human sources.

"This stretch of beach behind us has been found comparable to other stretches of public access areas along the bay going back to 2021, and approximately 75% of that testing is within safe guidelines," Reeves said.

Reeves said the park will not be meant for swimming, but the park will be an access point for kayakers and other paddle craft. The most recent testing at 19 different locations in and around the park on April 8 didn't indicate any significant sources of bacteria, Reeves said.

"We continued to test water, and that is important to us, and so we were certainly encouraged by not only having some testing that had good indicators in it, but we were doing more expensive specific testing with the Department of Health to ensure that everything looked good," Reeves said.

Construction continues on the $4 million section of phase two, which will include a bluff overlook with panoramic views of Pensacola Bay and the city, a "rock scramble" and terraced sitting areas around the bluff, a permanent kayak launch, a sand volleyball court and picnic areas.

Phase two is expected to be complete this year.

Reeves said city residents continue to answer in annual surveys that access to the waterfront is one of the important amenities they want from the city, and Bruce Beach Park will help add to that access.

Reeves said that, like Community Maritime Park before it, the new park will help serve as a catalyst for the city's economic growth.

"To have this open as an amenity for kids, for parents and grandparents who put a lot of value and memories into this area, to have this open for six months or seven months before phase two, I think, will be a big asset for us," Reeves said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's Bruce Beach Park opens April 27. Here's a sneak peak.