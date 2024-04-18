With Portland Loo installed, Bruce Beach Park set to open April 27

Pensacola's new Bruce Beach Park will open to the public on April 27.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced this week that the first phase of the new park will be open while construction continues on the second phase.

Reeves said earlier this month that the park would open early because the city is installing a modular public bathroom, known as a Portland Loo, at the new park. It's the first of five Portland Loos that are planned to be installed at different locations in the city.

"We're looking forward to having the public get out there, and if you'd like your child to be one of the first to play on the new playground, that's the day to be there on the 27th at 9 a.m," Reeves said.

The city had hoped to open the park on Saturday, but weather delays moved the day back to April 27. The city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 9 a.m.

The first phase of the park was built for $6.3 million and includes a central plaza with a walkway, shade structures, two public lawn areas with seat walls, a learning garden with plants and a children's playground, and a pedestrian bridge over Washerwoman Creek connecting the park to Community Maritime Park.

Construction immediately began on a $5.6 million phase two to complete the park. Phase two includes planting many of the 194 planned trees in the park and building wall terraces, a mound overlook, a rock scramble, a sand volleyball court, a picnic area and a kayak launch.

The second phase is expected to be completed later this year.

The city initially did not open the first phase of the park because of the ongoing construction, but Reeves said earlier this year that construction had reached a point where opening half the park would not interfere with the building operations at the park.

The only missing piece of the park was a public restroom, but with the city's purchase of three Portland Loos, Reeves said last month the city would look into moving ahead with opening the first phase of the park early.

